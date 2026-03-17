When Ricky Ponting Played A Prank On Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya recalled how Ricky Ponting pranked him during his debut IPL season with Mumbai Indians in 2015 by joking about prize money after post-match awards.

IMAGE: Ricky Ponting was Mumbai Indians coach in Hardik Pandya debut IPL season for Mumbai Indians in 2015. Photograph: Kind courtesy BLACKCAPS/X

Hardik Pandya has revealed that Ricky Ponting was the first person to prank him in the Indian Premier League.

Key Points Hardik Pandya revealed that Ricky Ponting played a prank on him during his debut Indian Premier League season in 2015.

After winning post-match awards, Ponting jokingly told Pandya that he would receive the entire prize money himself.

Pandya, then 21 years old, impressed with his explosive batting and finishing ability.

Ponting was coach of Mumbai Indians when Pandya was roped into the franchise at his base price of Rs 10 lakh in 2015.

Ponting worked with Pandya in IPL 2015 and 2016.

Pandya shone for MI early in his debut IPL season in 2015 and he won a few awards. Since it was his debut IPL season, the all-rounder didn't know how the prize money would be distributed.

So Ponting decided to prank him.

Pandya told broadcaster Harsha Bhogle at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026 on Sunday, March 15, that Ponting had told him that he would get the entire sum when he wins an award in a post-match ceremony.

That made Pandya think of all the things he would buy with the prize money. It was only later that he realised that the amount is shared amongst the entire team and that Ponting had played a prank on him.

21 years old then, Pandya impressed with his explosive finishing and won a few awards in the post-match presentation ceremonies.

Pandya made 112 runs in eight innings in his debut season at an excellent strike-rate of 180.64. He also picked up a wicket in MI's title-winning season that year.

Pandya had made his India debut in January 2016 and he was also part of the T20 World Cup team.

Ponting joined MI before IPL 2013 and captained them in the first six games. He stepped down from the leadership role during the season and became a member of the coaching staff.

The Australian legend was replaced by Mahela Jayawardene before IPL 2017.

Ponting returned to IPL with Delhi Capitals in 2018 and coached them till 2024. He joined Punjab Kings (PBKS) before IPL 2025 and coached them to their first final since 2014.