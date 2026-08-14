When Cops Came Knocking On Ashwin's Door

Ravichandran Ashwin experienced a surprising interruption during his live YouTube show when police officers arrived at his Chennai residence.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that police officers landed up at his residence in Chennai to return his passport following verification. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravichandran Ashwin/Instagram

Key Points Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube show was interrupted by a police visit to his Chennai home.

Ashwin expressed shock at the unexpected visit, having received multiple calls from security and wife.

The visit was to return his passport after verification.

Ravichandran Ashwin was stunned and was forced to halt recording his cricket show on YouTube when police officers suddenly came knocking on his door.

While doing a show with journalist Vimal Kumar on the YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat, Ashwin revealed that police officers landed up at his residence in Chennai to return his passport following verification.

In a dramatic twist of events, Ashwin hurriedly left the recording, telling Vimal: 'Bhai, the police are here'.

He later explained that he was shocked because he kept getting so many calls from his home security and wife Prithi Narayanan that policemen were waiting to meet him.

The Reason Behind the Police Visit

'I had given my passport for stamping, so they had come to give the passport back,' Ashwin said.

When asked whether a big star like him also needed to undergo the usual verification, the spin great replied: 'I want to live the life of a normal human being, that's why I prefer normalcy.'