What's Going Wrong With Rohit Sharma? Mohammad Kaif Spots Technical Flaw

Mohammad Kaif identifies a recurring technical flaw in Rohit Sharma's batting as the former India captain struggles for runs in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was out for a first-ball duck, caught in the slips in the 4th ODI in Mount Manganui on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Rohit Sharma has struggled in the ongoing five-match ODI series against New Zealand, scoring only 23 runs in three matches, including two ducks.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif believes Rohit's dismissals often occur due to a lack of foot movement against moving deliveries and an 'in-between length' early in his innings.

Kaif noted that Rohit's feet were 'planted' on a pitch with movement, leading to his dismissal in the fourth ODI.

This pattern of dismissal has been observed throughout Rohit's career, irrespective of the format, against deliveries of an 'in-between length' in the first over.

Despite recent struggles, Rohit had scored centuries against West Indies and England prior to the New Zealand series.

Rohit Sharma has failed to fire in the ongoing five-match ODI series in New Zealand. In three matches played so far, Rohit Sharma has scored 23 runs with ducks in the first and the fourth ODIs. In the fourth ODI at Mount Maunganui, Rohit was caught in the slips off Matt Henry on the first ball of the innings. Ahead of the fifth and series-deciding ODI on Sunday, Rohit has a chance to redeem himself as he looks to book his spot for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Kaif's Analysis of Rohit's Weakness

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif believes he has identified a chink in his armour. 'This happens very often with Rohit Sharma. He has had a good year. But his feet were planted on a pitch where there was movement on offer,' Kaif said pointing to a pattern in his dismissals.

'The ball was on the shorter side compared to the deliveries faced by Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer. He did not go completely back nor commit forward. He played without moving his feet. Throughout his career, irrespective of the format, he has been dismissed many times by that in-between length in the first over,' Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

Recent Form Before New Zealand Series

Before the New Zealand series, Rohit Sharma scored a century against West Indies in the previous ODI series that India played. He also scored a century in England.