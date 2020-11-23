What's Gill's plan of action for the Australia tour?

November 23, 2020 16:38 IST

India batsman Shubman Gill says he is really looking forward to the tour of Australia but will take each game as it comes.

Gill is a part of India's ODI and Test squad and would be looking to find a place in the playing XI.

"I am really looking forward to Australia because this is my first trip. As a kid growing up, I always watched matches between India and Australia in Australia. I am really excited to go there," said Gill in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

"The fact that a lot of my friends are travelling with the team, it’s going to be fun and exciting. Once the practice session starts, the adrenaline kicks in, then it’s a whole different situation. I have not really set any personal goals, but I am really looking forward to the tour," he added.

Gill is coming off a good Indian Premier League (IPL) season with KKR. The right-handed batsman scored 440 runs in 14 matches in the recently concluded season in the UAE.

India and Australia are slated to lock horns against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. India and Australia will first play against each other in ODIs and T20Is and then both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game.

The much-awaited tour will kick off on Friday, October 27.