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What's Azharuddin Doing In London?

By REDIFF CRICKET August 20, 2026 10:06 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Mohammad Azharuddin is currently enjoying the English summer in London, reminiscing about his historic Test debut against England where he became the first player to score three consecutive centuries.

Mohammad Azharuddin in London

IMAGE: Mohammad Azharuddin relishes the English summer in London. Photographs: Kind courtesy Mohammad Azharuddin/Instagram

Key Points

  • Mohammad Azharuddin holds a unique record, being the first player in Test history to score centuries in each of his first three Test matches, all against England in 1984-1985.
  • His debut century was a blazing 110 against England at Eden Gardens in December 1984, followed by 105 and 122 in subsequent Tests.
 

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin is soaking up the English summer in London.

'London summer. Enjoying a brief escape in this magnificent city, soaking in its architecture and sunshine,' he posted on Instagram.

Mohammad Azharuddin

Azharuddin shares a special connection with England. He made a dream start to Test cricket, smashing 110 in the first innings of his debut Test against England at the Eden Gardens in December 1984.

The then 21 year old went on to score 105 and 122 in the next two Tests in Chennai and Kanpur -- becoming the first player in Test history to score a century in each of his first three Test matches during the 1984-1985 series against England at home.

Memorable Performances on English Soil

Azharuddin always enjoyed playing in England, where he scored 625 runs in nine Tests at an average of 41.66.

One of his memorable knocks was his blazing 121 from 111 balls against England in the first Test at Lord's in 1990.

In the same series, he slammed a brilliant 179 in the second Test in Manchester.

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