'We welcome everyone to India, but whether they (Bangladesh) want to come here or not is their choice.'

IMAGE: Members of Bangiya Hindu Jagaran take part in a rally to Bangladesh Deputy High Commission to protest against the killing of Hindus in Bangladesh, in Kolkata on December 23, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

One of India's spin greats Harbhajan Singh said it is ultimately Bangladesh's decision whether to want play their T20 World Cup matches on Indian soil or at any other venue.



The Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement that its national team will not travel to India for the T20 World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka.



The development follows Kolkata Knight Riders' decision to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad, following a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.



The backdrop to the standoff also includes recent protests near Bangladesh's High Commission in New Delhi after Hindu factory worker Dipu Chandra Das was beaten and set on fire in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district by a crowd that accused him of making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad.



A total of 12 people were arrested in connection with his death.



The incident worsened relations between India and its neighbour, with ties already strained after Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to New Delhi following protests against her.



Harbhajan, the third-highest wicket-taker among Indian spinners, criticised the situation in Bangladesh.

"Due to the various events that have taken place in the past few days, Bangladesh does not want to come to India. Whatever happened in Bangladesh is wrong. ICC needs to make a decision on their request. We welcome everyone to India, but whether they (Bangladesh) want to come here or not is their choice."