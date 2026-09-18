What Yuvraj Told Abhishek Before Record Ton

Abhishek Sharma's record 30-ball century against Afghanistan had a little help from mentor Yuvraj Singh.

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh and Abhishek Sharma share a special bond. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Sharma/Instagram

Key Points Abhishek smashed 108 off just 34 balls, including nine fours and 11 sixes, in the third T20I against Afghanistan.

His 30-ball century is the fastest by an Indian batter in men's T20Is, beating Rohit Sharma's 35-ball hundred.

Abhishek said Yuvraj had advised him to avoid forcing every delivery and take one or two singles in between.

Abhishek Sharma's record-breaking 30-ball century against Afghanistan was the result of fearless hitting, but the opener revealed that a simple message from Yuvraj Singh had helped him approach the innings differently.

Yuvraj, Abhishek said, had urged him not to force a boundary off every ball and instead look for singles when the conditions demanded it.

Yuvraj, who has played a key role in Abhishek's development, reminded the young batter that he did not have to look for a boundary off every delivery and could keep the scoreboard moving by taking singles.

Abhishek smashed 108 off just 34 balls in the third T20I in Delhi on Thursday, hitting nine fours and 11 sixes as India hammered Afghanistan by 127 runs to complete a 3-0 series sweep.

Abhishek takes advice, then goes big

His 30-ball hundred is the fastest T20I century by an Indian batter, bettering Rohit Sharma's previous record of 35 balls, set against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Abhishek's 30-ball hundred is also the third-fastest century in men's T20Is. Estonia's Sahil Chauhan holds the record with a 27-ball ton against Cyprus in June 2024 while Turkiye's Muhammad Fahad smashed a 29-ball century against Bulgaria in July 2025.

Yuvraj was quick to celebrate Abhishek's achievement, congratulating him on social media and backing him to break many more records.

'Many congratulations sir Abhishek on the fastest 100 in T20 cricket! I had no doubt that with your talent and hard work, you would achieve this one day. This is just a start of many records to be broken!

'Once a great man said, 'When people throw stones at you, turn them into milestones. Let the bat do the talking', and that's exactly what you're doing. Proud of you! Stay humble and keep following the process @abhisheksharma_4,' Yuvi wrote.

Abhishek said Yuvraj's advice was simple but effective.

'In the last match, I only got a text from him that I should not be forcing all the balls. Specifically, in these conditions, if I just take one or two singles in between, it isn't, you know, in my slot,' Abhishek said while speaking to the host broadcaster.

'But obviously, sir always wants me to play long, and I always have it in my mind that if I give the team such a start, obviously, when we are on the winning side, that is always in my mind,' Abhishek added.

The advice clearly did not stop Abhishek from playing his attacking game. He took the attack to Afghanistan's bowlers from the outset, reaching his century in just 30 balls before eventually falling to Rashid Khan.