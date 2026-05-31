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What Virat Kohli said after RCB won IPL 2026

By REDIFF CRICKET
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May 31, 2026 23:51 IST

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Virat Kohli top-scored for RCB as they retained the Indian Premier League title defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets to lift IPL 2026 title.

Virat Kohli scored 75 not out and brought up the winning runs with a six as RCB beat GT by 5 wickets

IMAGE: Virat Kohli scored 75 not out and brought up the winning runs with a six as RCB beat GT by 5 wickets. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Virat Kohli anchored the chase with 75 not out as Royal Challengers Bengaluru proved their class in all departments to clinch a second consecutive Indian Premier League title victory, with a 5-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Kohli scored 75 not out off 42 balls with nine fours and three sixes as he hit his fastest IPL fifty (25 balls) as RCB chased down an under-par 156-run target, reaching 161 for five in 18 overs.

 

RCB then rode on a 62-run opening stand between Venkatesh Iyer (32) and Kohli, who stood tall in the end with a match-winning six.

After the title triumph, Kohli said: 'I said to a few of the boys that there doesn't seem to be the same kind of pressure that was there last year. Composure of the guys shone through tonight. After the break we had a couple of losses but we wanted to finish top. The win against MI gave us a lot of confidence.'

'Just to have a group of guys where you don't feel that you are the only guy who has step up for the team is amazing,' he added.

 

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