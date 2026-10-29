What Tilak Varma's Working On!

'I have put in a lot of work on my bowling.'

IMAGE: Tilak Varma preps for bowling at a training session at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Tilak Varma is working on his off-break bowling with the team management's encouragement, aiming to contribute useful overs for India in limited-overs cricket.

Despite Naman Dhir currently fulfilling the bowling role, Varma practices regularly and feels confident in his bowling abilities, ready for opportunities.

Varma has taken five T20I wickets at an average of 12.80 and an economy rate of 6.09.

Tilak Varma revealed on Thursday that he has been working on his bowling behind the scenes ahead of the 2027 World Cup and is confident about bowling some useful overs in limited-overs cricket for the Men in Blue if need be.

Having claimed the T20I series 3-0 in Wellington on Tuesday, India will look to sweep the series with two matches to go.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference about his bowling, Tilak, who is a handy off-break bowler, said: 'The team management and I have discussed this, and I have put in a lot of work on my bowling.'

'Right now, Naman Dhir is in the squad and bowling well, so there hasn't been an immediate need for me to roll my arm over. But behind the scenes, I practice regularly and feel confident in my bowling.

'When an opportunity comes, I bowl. Right now, Naman is doing a solid job in T20s, and when someone is bowling well, you do not take the ball away from them. But whenever an opening arises, I will certainly step in and do the job,' he said.

Tilak's T20I numbers with the ball read thus: Five wickets at an average of 12.80 and with an economy rate of 6.09. He has a total of 12 T20 wickets at an average of 27.33, with best figures of 27.33.

Excelling in Fielding

The T20I vice-captain, who is a gun fielder, pulling off stunning catches and fine saves, said he has always enjoyed fielding.

'I have been a good fielder since childhood. Whenever I practice fielding, I never look at it as a burden. When playing overseas, there's wind, cold weather, and the ball wobbles in the air, but I've always genuinely enjoyed fielding.

'I never complain about spending long hours on the field. The more you enjoy it, the better the results come naturally.

'Being athletic naturally helps. On the field, I like taking responsibility and running hard. Wherever the fielding hotspots are, I immediately put myself there. The team also trusts my catching ability, so they prefer placing me in those key positions. That allows me more opportunities to stop runs and take catches.

'When you pull off good catches, the crowd and fans enjoy it too.'