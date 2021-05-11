News
What Smriti Mandhana said after the vaccine

What Smriti Mandhana said after the vaccine

Source: ANI
May 11, 2021 20:27 IST
Smriti Mandhana

Photograph: Kind courtesy Smriti Mandhana/Instagram

India women's opening batter Smriti Mandhana, on Tuesday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Mandhana posted a photo of herself getting vaccinated and she captioned the post on Instagram as, ,1st dose. Please stay safe and get yourself #vaccinated,.

 

Mandhana will next be seen in India's upcoming tour of England. India Women are set to lock horns against England Women in one-off Test, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is.

2007 T20 World Cup-winning member Dinesh Karthik also received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dinesh Karthik

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dinesh Karthik/Twitter

He posted a photo on Twitter and he captioned the post as: 'Vaccinated'.

On Monday, India skipper Virat Kohli, pacer Ishant Sharma, and batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane had taken their first jab.

Source: ANI
