What Seifert regrets most about India's T20I series win

New Zealand opener Tim Seifert reflects on his team's T20I series against India, admitting that crucial lessons on capitalising on key moments came too late to prevent India from clinching the series despite a strong finish.

IMAGE: Tim Seifert pummeled the Indian bowlers to make 93 off 50 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Tim Seifert believes New Zealand's late fightback against India stemmed from learning from past mistakes and capitalising on crucial moments.

Despite a convincing seven-wicket win in the final T20I on Sunday, Seifert rued that these lessons came too late, as India had already secured the series.

Seifert scored a blistering 93 off 50 balls in the final match, leading New Zealand's successful chase of 191.

He acknowledged India's dominant batting in the third T20I in Wellington, which gave them an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Seifert credited bowlers, especially Adam Milne's four for 19, for their outstanding performance in Sunday's victory.

New Zealand opener Tim Seifert said learning from past mistakes and making the most of crucial moments proved decisive in his team's late fightback against India, but rued that the lessons came too late to change the outcome of the five-match T20I series.

The hosts signed off with a convincing seven-wicket win in the final T20I in Hamilton on Sunday, with Seifert leading the chase with a blistering 93 off just 50 balls.

He once again fell short of his maiden T20I century but New Zealand chased down India's 191 for eight in 18 overs. However, India had already wrapped up the series after winning the first three matches.

Analysing The Series Performance

"Yeah, I think it was the learning from the previous games. You know, we were close in Christchurch (1st and 2nd T20Is). It's just about winning those little margins when the game is on the line. I think the bowlers, the batters have stepped up and adapted to the wickets that we've played on," said Seifert during the post-match media interaction.

"Look, that's (winning) your main goal at the start of the series. But when you look back at the series, I think we played good cricket in Christchurch. We just didn't win the final moments."

Seifert felt New Zealand had found their rhythm in the last two games, but the turnaround came after the series was already beyond their reach.

"Walking away from Christchurch, you know, we could have easily been 2-0 up or at least 1-all. So, I think, you know, these last two games especially have just kind of put the nail in the coffin about, you know, those final moments that we didn't quite nail in the first two games."

The opener also acknowledged India's batting dominance in the third T20I in Wellington, where Abhishek Sharma's explosive century and young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's big-hitting powered the visitors to a comprehensive six-wicket win with 40 balls to spare, giving them a 3-0 lead in the series.

"And look, Wellington, take your hat off, they (India) batted unbelievable. And you can have games like that in T20 cricket. So I think, on the whole, it was a good series for us, but obviously, unfortunately, we didn't win," he said.

Seifert's Personal Form And Contribution

Reflecting on his own inconsistent run, Seifert said the ups and downs were part of the T20 format, though he was pleased to finish the series with a substantial contribution.

"I think so. It is T20 cricket. You can also fall back on that a little bit by, you know, there was probably one shot in Wellington (Seifert was out for 2) which was a bit of a slog. But at the end of the day, you've still got to be confident. You know, you'd rather get out like that than nicking off or something like that.

"But yeah, look, great to finish the series with a nice knock. But as I say, it would have been nice to do it a little bit earlier when the series was on the line."

Praise For The Bowling Attack

Seifert also credited the bowlers for Sunday's win, singling out pacer Adam Milne, who returned impressive figures of four for 19.

"Yeah, I think, you know, that's the nature of T20 cricket these days. You kind of got to not be predictable. And especially tonight, it was a little bit on the slower side of the wicket. So, it was all about using those slower balls. Milne bowled absolutely outstandingly. And then that just followed on with the guys coming in. So yeah, it was a great bowling performance tonight," he said.