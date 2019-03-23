What makes Windies one of the World Cup favourites...

March 23, 2019 08:44 IST

IMAGE: The West Indies showed remarkable resurgence against England at home, winning the Test series 2-1 and drawing the ODI rubber 2-2. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

If the Windies can 'replicate' the stunning form they displayed against England recently, they may go all the way in the 2019 World Cup, star all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite believes.



The West Indies showed remarkable resurgence against England at home, winning the Test series 2-1 and drawing the ODI rubber 2-2.



"I don't want ourselves to be called favourites or underdogs. But we have recently played some great brand of cricket (against England) and if we can replicate that (during the World Cup) we will go somewhere close to challenging for the title," the 30-year-old said.

"We have been traditionally a good tournament team so, hopefully, we can win the third World Cup. From the players' point of view, we have the belief that we can win and we will play our best cricket," he said.



Similar to the 1992 World Cup, all 10 teams will play each other in a round-robin format, with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals and the Barbados all-rounder has done his calculations, as they take on Pakistan in their opener at Trent Bridge on May 31.



"We have to play our best game over nine or something preliminary games and then in the semi-finals and finals. We are keeping our hopes up, we are very positive.



"We know what we can do but we need to execute our plans. We have full faith that we can lift the trophy."



He said they have the one of the world's best all-rounders in Andre Russell.



"He is probably the best all-rounder in the world in this format. I will continue to learn from him."



Having played the winning role by hitting four sixes in a row to win the World T20 final against England in 2016, Brathwaite hasn't been that consistent and also lost his Test berth.



"I have contributed to wins in the past which haven't made as big headlines as the World T20 final contribution."



Brathwaite said it's about playing a role in a winning cause, like taking crucial wickets or making a quickfire knock with the bat.



"I would be not hitting four sixes again maybe but I am happy to be contributing. It's not about scoring a fifty or taking a hat-trick. I have matured over the years," he said.



Brathwaite will be seen in Kolkata Knight Riders colours in the IPL this time and, for obvious reasons, called it his happy-hunting ground.



"It's kind of a happy-hunting ground. I have had a few good games here. In the same World Cup, had a good warm up game with bat and ball. I had a decent game with the ball against India as well though we didn't cross the line.



"I bowled the last over here (Kolkata) to defend some runs for SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) against KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) so, yes, I have good memories. But counts for nothing as we start from zero. I am under no illusions and looking forward to get stuck in," he said.