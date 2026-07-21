'What Logic Is There?': Gambhir's Decisions Face Heat

Following a disappointing limited-overs tour in the UK, India's cricket team management, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, faces intense scrutiny over selection decisions, particularly the controversial omission of Kuldeep Yadav.

IMAGE: India's England tour has sparked fresh debate over team selection and combinations. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India's limited-overs tour of the UK concluded with disappointing results, raising concerns about team performance.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir's team management decisions, especially regarding player selection, are under significant scrutiny.

The omission of spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the third ODI, despite a dry pitch and England playing three spinners, drew sharp criticism from former cricketer Sadagoppan Ramesh.

Rohit Sharma delivered a brilliant century under immense pressure, showcasing his class despite India's overall struggles.

The tour has initiated crucial conversations about optimal player combinations and effective utilisation of talent within the Indian squad.

India’s struggles in the UK continued into the limited-overs leg, leaving the team with more questions than answers.

After a disappointing 4-0 loss in the T20I series against England, India were hoping the ODIs would provide a chance to bounce back. But with only one win from three matches, the team ended the tour on a disappointing note.

Scrutiny Over Team Selection Decisions

As the BCCI prepares to review the performances, several decisions made by head coach Gautam Gambhir and the team management have come under scrutiny. One of the biggest talking points has been the decision to leave out Kuldeep Yadav in the third ODI at Lord’s, even though Jasprit Bumrah was not part of the playing XI.

Former India cricketer Sadagoppan Ramesh questioned the logic behind the move, especially considering England went in with three spinners on a dry surface.

"Even England employed three spinners and the wicket was dry. Yet, without Bumrah, if Kuldeep Yadav can't fit even in this bowling lineup, what logic is there? It is clear that this team management keeps making glaring errors in the overall selection and in picking the playing 11," he said in a video on Instagram.

For Ramesh, the bigger concern was how India are using one of their most reliable white-ball bowlers. Kuldeep has been a key performer for India, taking 194 wickets in 121 ODIs at an average of 27.04. Yet, despite his record and experience, he did not feature in a single ODI against England.

Rohit Sharma's Century Amidst Pressure

Amid the criticism around team decisions, Ramesh also praised Rohit Sharma for responding to the pressure surrounding him in the best possible way.

The India captain had entered the series facing constant questions about his future, with doubts being raised over his place in the team. But when India needed him, Rohit stepped up with a brilliant century at Lord’s.

Although India fell short while chasing England’s target of 388, Rohit’s innings was a reminder of his class and his ability to deliver under pressure.

"Despite the immense pressure on him, Rohit Sharma produced an extraordinary knock. Yet, despite him, Gill and Kohli playing brilliantly, we always felt India would slip somewhere because of the total they were chasing. But India produced an excellent chase as the pitch was more up and down in the second innings," said Ramesh.

For Rohit, the hundred was a statement. For India, the tour has opened up bigger conversations about selections, combinations and whether the team management is making the best use of the talent available.