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What Kohli and Anushka Said About Dhurandhar

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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Last updated on: April 07, 2026 09:43 IST

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Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have showered praise on 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', starring Ranveer Singh, hailing it as a cinematic triumph and applauding the direction and performances.

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Virat Kohli calls Dhurandhar a cinematic masterpiece. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Key Points

  • Virat Kohli calls 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' a cinematic masterpiece, praising Aditya Dhar's direction and Ranveer Singh's performance.
  • Kohli admits to being captivated for almost four hours, highlighting the film's emotional impact and immersive experience.
  • Anushka Sharma commends Aditya Dhar's conviction in making a nearly four-hour-long film, noting its gripping and meticulously crafted nature.
  • Anushka Sharma praises Ranveer Singh's flawless performance and the contributions of other actors in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.

Star batter of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli was all praise for the recently released film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', which starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Virat Kohli called 'Dhurandhar' a "cinematic masterpiece" of India. He lauded Aditya Dhar's direction and Ranveer Singh's performance in the film.

 

"Saw the film today and dare I say that I have never ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in india. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn't flinch once for almost 4 hours. Aditya dhar your talent and conviction is reflected in what you've created. Hats off to you. You're a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles BUT Ranveer Singh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely WOW," wrote Virat Kohli on his Instagram handle.

Anushka Sharma also praised the movie while lauding Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh.

"What a fantastic film you've made @adityadharfilms! It takes so much conviction to make a almost 4 hr longfilm. Gripping and immersive, meticulously crafted, the film holds your attention through and through.You are a fiercely original and assured filmmaker @ranveersingh. You seized a once-in-a-lifetime character and delivered a solid, flawless performance @actormaddy @rampal72 @therakeshbedi sir and each andevery fantastic actor in the film-Every performance lands perfectly; the film is unthinkable without each of you.Many congratulations to everyone behind this one," wrote Anushka Sharma.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', the sequel to last year's 'Dhurandhar', has shown remarkable performance at the box office.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi

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