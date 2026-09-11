Harmanpreet Hails All-Round Show as India Enter Asia Cup Final

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur lauds batting partnerships and spinners as India secured a coveted spot in the Women's T20 Asia Cup final after a dominant 40-run victory over Bangladesh in the first semi-final.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma celebrates with teammates after getting rid of Dilara Akhter, caught by Kranti Gaud. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India defeated Bangladesh by 40 runs in the semi-final to secure a place in the Women's T20 Asia Cup final.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised the team's all-round effort, highlighting strong batting and bowling performances.

Spinners, particularly Deepti Sharma, were effective on the challenging Dubai pitch, restricting Bangladesh's chase.

Small partnerships, including contributions from Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma, were crucial for India's competitive total.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana expressed a desire for a more aggressive approach in future tournaments despite a strong campaign.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised her team’s all-round effort as the team secured a place in the final of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup with a 40-run victory over Bangladesh in the first semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

India posted a competitive 149 for 6 before their bowlers, led by spinner Deepti Sharma, restricted Bangladesh to seal a comfortable win.

Team's All-Round Performance

Harmanpreet highlighted the importance of contributions from both bat and ball, especially on a challenging surface where spinners found assistance. "Happy the way things are going. Happy with the way our batting and bowling is going. There was a value to the good balls. If you were giving revs, then you were giving value to the balls. Spinners from both teams bowled well today; batters had it hard, spinners used the pitch really well," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation.

Crucial Partnerships and Bowling Efforts

The Indian skipper also lauded the impact of small partnerships, pointing out the contributions from Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma during the innings. "The small partnerships matter, especially on a pitch like this. Richa also played two few valuable shots. Deepti was excellent with the ball and got us a few breakthroughs," she added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana said Bangladesh would look to adopt a more aggressive approach in future tournaments after a strong campaign. "I think we have achieved a lot, but one thing I felt we played limited... next time we want to play a more all-out game," she added.