What If Rain Washes Out the India-Australia Semis?

IMAGE: Rain threatens India vs Australia World Cup semis clash in Navi Mumbai. Photograph: ICC/X

After South Africa’s emphatic 125-run win over England in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in Guwahati, the stage is set for a blockbuster India vs Australia clash in Navi Mumbai, but there’s one opponent both teams fear — the weather.

With rain forecast for match day, the question looms large: could the World Cup final lineup be decided by the clouds?

Also, what happens if rain plays spoilsport again in this high-stakes semi-final?

Can the match be shortened?

Yes. The organisers will make every effort to complete the game on the scheduled day, even if it means a reduced-overs contest. For an ODI match to produce a result, both teams must bat at least 20 overs.

Is there a reserve day?

Yes. The ICC has allocated a reserve day for every knockout fixture in the tournament. If the India–Australia semi-final cannot be completed on Thursday (October 30), play will resume on Friday (October 31) from the point it was stopped.

What if both days are washed out?

That’s where it gets tricky. If rain prevents any play on both days, the team ranked higher in the group stage will advance to the final. In this case, that’s Australia, who topped the table. India, who finished fourth, would be eliminated without a ball being bowled.