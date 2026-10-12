What Hardik's Girlfriend Revealed on His 33rd Birthday

Mahieka Sharma's heartfelt birthday tribute to Hardik Pandya offers an intimate look into the star cricketer's inspiring journey, from his challenging beginnings in Baroda and an unexpected shift to bowling, to his eventual rise as one of India's premier all-rounders.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma. Photograph: Mahieka Sharm/Instagram

Key Points Mahieka Sharma's birthday note for Hardik Pandya revealed his early struggles as a specialist No. 4 batter in Baroda, facing team politics and selection challenges.

Hardik's cricketing career took an unexpected turn when a senior coach spotted his bowling potential, leading to a five-wicket haul in his first match as a bowler.

Despite being a school dropout and struggling with academics, Hardik displayed an exceptional work ethic and generosity, often staying back to bowl to teammates after his own practice.

Hardik Pandya was picked by his dream IPL franchise as a fast-bowling all-rounder in 2015, making his India debut six months later.

Mahieka Sharma has been credited by Hardik Pandya for helping him rediscover his love for cricket, leading to increased dedication to his game.

Hardik Pandya's 33rd birthday was made special by girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, who penned a heartfelt note celebrating his journey from a struggling young cricketer in Baroda to one of India's leading all-rounders.

In an emotional Instagram post, Mahieka looked back at Hardik's early struggles, his love for batting and the unexpected turn that shaped his cricketing career, offering a glimpse into the journey behind his success.

Early Struggles and Dedication

Mahieka described Hardik as an energetic, athletic teenager who was considered a specialist No. 4 batter when he was 19.

"Hyper and athletic, cricket became the way to channel his energy. Barely educated, it would also become his grounds for expression," she wrote.

Hardik, who has an elder brother, Krunal Pandya, also an international cricketer and all-rounder, spent years honing his batting skills but struggled to secure a place in the team. Mahieka suggested that team politics and his reluctance to conform to social expectations stood in the way of his selection.

Despite the setbacks, Hardik stood out for his work ethic. An avid runner, he was willing to put in the hard yards, while his generosity towards teammates revealed another side of his personality.

Mahieka recalled how he would stay back after his own batting practice to bowl to teammates who wanted to work on their batting. While others headed home after finishing their sessions, Hardik continued helping the bowlers.

An Unexpected Turn to Bowling

A school dropout, Hardik had few opportunities outside cricket. Mahieka also referred to his struggles with numbers and words, which he had described as "numbers and words flying around".

"A school dropout, it was a good use of his time since he couldn't afford any hobbies, and there wasn't much to do once home. There also wasn't any infrastructure in the locality to identify if he had a learning disability, which he described as 'numbers and words flying around'," she wrote.

Interestingly, becoming a bowler was never part of Hardik's original plan. He wanted to make it as a batter, with cricket offering him a sense of belonging. But a senior coach who had known him primarily as a batter spotted him bowling and recognised his potential.

The opportunity soon arrived. Just days later, Hardik played a match in which he bowled for the first time and claimed five wickets, setting him on a path he had never anticipated.

Rise to International Stardom

In 2015, he was picked by his dream IPL franchise as a fast-bowling all-rounder.

Six months later, he made his India debut. Reflecting on how far he had come, Mahieka paid tribute to the journey that had taken him from a struggling youngster in Baroda to an established international cricketer.

"Today, he is unequivocally the best at what he does. No amount of dreaming could've penned the script #33 was about to live. While my letter might only dip into 3% of the well of greatness that is his story, I smile knowing his medium isn't words. It never was," she wrote.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya has credited Mahieka with helping him rediscover his love for cricket, a change that has pushed him to spend longer hours in the nets and work on taking his batting to the next level.

Hardik and the model made their relationship public on the cricketer's 32nd birthday and Mahieka has now offered a glimpse into his journey, from his early struggles in Baroda to becoming one of India's leading all-rounders.