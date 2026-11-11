What Hardik Said After Joining PBKS

'Sat Sri Akal, My Captain. Shreyas. My Coach. Ricky.'

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya will play IPL 2027 under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy at Punjab Kings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Key Points Hardik Pandya has been traded from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore, with Arshdeep Singh moving to MI.

Hardik will play under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy at Punjab Kings despite his previous captaincy roles at Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

This move marks the end of Hardik's second stint with Mumbai Indians, where he returned as captain in 2024.

Hardik Pandya broke his silence on Wednesday after the BCCI confirmed his mega move from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2027.

In one of the biggest trades in IPL history, the former MI captain joined Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore (Rs 180 million) while pacer Arshdeep Singh moved the other way to Mumbai Indians for the same amount.

Hardik will now play under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy at Punjab Kings despite leading Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians for the past five IPL seasons.

Pandya's Message to Punjab Kings

'Sat Sri Akal, My Captain. Shreyas. My Coach. Ricky. My team. All of Punjab. I am standing behind you,' Hardik said on Instagram immediately after completing of his signing by Punjab Kings.

The move ends Hardik's second stint with Mumbai Indians. He had returned to the franchise in the 2024 season as captain but MI's fortunes dipped sharply under him as they failed to make it to the play-offs in two of the three seasons under him.

Hardik's IPL Journey

Hardik started his IPL career with MI in 2015 and played seven seasons before joining Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2022.

He made an immediate impact as GT captain, leading the franchise to the title in its debut season.

Titans also reached the final in 2023 before Hardik returned to MI in 2024 and took over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma.

Across 162 IPL matches, he has scored 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and claimed 82 wickets, underlining his value as a proven match-winner.

Injury Setbacks And Recovery

Hardik has been out of action since IPL 2026 due to a series of injuries.

Since the conclusion of IPL 2026 earlier this year, Hardik has spent considerable time at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he has been recovering from a series of fitness setbacks, including back spasms sustained during the IPL and a subsequent leg strain.

His last international appearance came in the T20I series against New Zealand at home, shortly before the start of IPL 2026.