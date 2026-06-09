What happened when Michael Clarke met Haryana CM?

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to discuss boosting cricket development, youth talent, and potential sporting exchanges, including a future cricket academy in the state.

IMAGE: Michael Clarke discusses cricket development with Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. Photograph: Haryana CMO/X

Key Points Former Australian captain Michael Clarke met Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to discuss cricket development and sporting ties.

Clarke expressed interest in establishing a cricket academy in Haryana and facilitating player exchanges between India and Australia.

The meeting highlighted Haryana's potential to produce more quality cricketers and strengthen its sporting ecosystem.

CM Saini and Clarke engaged in a friendly game of cricket, showcasing the CM's passion for the sport.

Former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at his official residence here and discussed cricket development, youth talent and opportunities for greater sporting engagement between India and Australia.

After meeting the CM on Monday evening, Clarke emphasised the importance of sporting ties between the two countries and said India and Australia share a strong relationship that can be further strengthened through sports and people-to-people exchanges.

"Haryana has produced some outstanding athletes, and there is no shortage of sporting talent here. I believe the state has the potential to produce many more quality cricketers in the years to come," a Haryana government statement quoted the former Australian captain as saying.

Boosting Cricket Talent In Haryana

Clarke also expressed his desire to spend more time in Haryana and contribute to the development of young cricketers.

According to the statement, Clarke said he would be keen to explore the possibility of establishing a cricket academy in the state in the future.

"I have been bringing young Australian players to India and would also like to create opportunities for young Indian players to visit Australia. Such exchanges can help young cricketers learn from different environments and gain valuable international exposure," he added.

CM Saini And Clarke Play Cricket

During the meeting, the chief minister and Clarke also played cricket. On the lawns of the CM's residence here, Saini tried his hand at batting and hit one lofty shot while Clarke bowled.

Clarke captained Australia in Tests and ODIs between 2011 and 2015.

The 45-year-old was in Chandigarh to commentate on the India-Afghanistan Test match in Mullanpur, Punjab.

India outplayed Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs on the third day of the one-off Test in Mullanpur on Monday.

As per the statement, Clarke said it was a pleasure to meet the chief minister and lauded his passion for the game.

"It was great meeting the chief minister. His love and passion for cricket is commendable. I bowled a ball to him and he hit it for a six," Clarke said.

Welcoming Clarke, Saini said Haryana remains committed to strengthening its sporting ecosystem and providing young athletes with opportunities to excel at the highest level.

He said interactions with internationally renowned sportspersons inspire aspiring athletes and contribute to the growth of sports in the state.