What Are Sachin and Salman Up To?

The Indian Street Premier League Season 3 is heating up! ISPL franchises retained stars Abhishek Dalhor and Jagannath Sarkar ahead of Tuesday's Mumbai auction.

With 408 players from 101 cities, bigger team purses, and mandatory U-19 slots, the T10 league promises thrilling action.

Adding to the excitement, Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, along with Sachin Tendulkar, were present at the auction, leading new teams and joining a celebrity-packed line-up.

From emerging talent to strategic auctions, ISPL Season 3 is set to take India's tennis-ball cricket to the next level.

IMAGE: Salman Khan arrived in style as Delhi Superheros' new owner. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar at ISPL's biggest auction. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan lit up the ISPL auction floor as Bengaluru Strikers eyed a power-packed squad. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar's presence boosted Srinagar Ke Veer. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan backed Tiigers of Kolkata as franchises locked in their Season 3 stars. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn fronted Ahmedabad Lions' first-ever ISPL auction with trademark intensity. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Aarti Singh and her husband Dipak Chauhan oversaw the ISPL auction. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Bengaluru Strikers and Ahmedabad Lions got a star boost from Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff