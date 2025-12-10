HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What Are Sachin and Salman Up To?

What Are Sachin and Salman Up To?

December 10, 2025
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
December 10, 2025 12:26 IST

The Indian Street Premier League Season 3 is heating up! ISPL franchises retained stars Abhishek Dalhor and Jagannath Sarkar ahead of Tuesday's Mumbai auction.

With 408 players from 101 cities, bigger team purses, and mandatory U-19 slots, the T10 league promises thrilling action.

Adding to the excitement, Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, along with Sachin Tendulkar, were present at the auction, leading new teams and joining a celebrity-packed line-up.

From emerging talent to strategic auctions, ISPL Season 3 is set to take India's tennis-ball cricket to the next level.

Salman Khan

IMAGE: Salman Khan arrived in style as Delhi Superheros' new owner. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Sachin Tendukar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar at ISPL's biggest auction. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Hrithik Roshan

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan lit up the ISPL auction floor as Bengaluru Strikers eyed a power-packed squad. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Akshay Kumar

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar's presence boosted Srinagar Ke Veer. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Saif Ali Khan

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan backed Tiigers of Kolkata as franchises locked in their Season 3 stars. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Ajay Devgn

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn fronted Ahmedabad Lions' first-ever ISPL auction with trademark intensity. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Aarti Singh and Dipak Chauhan

IMAGE: Aarti Singh and her husband Dipak Chauhan oversaw the ISPL auction. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Ajay Devgn

IMAGE: Bengaluru Strikers and Ahmedabad Lions got a star boost from Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF CRICKET
