Shubman Gill's record 223 not out sparked widespread praise as India chased 406 against the West Indies, with the captain rewriting multiple ODI records and leading a historic eight-wicket victory.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill leaps and punches the air after completing his double century in the second ODI against the West Indies in Guwahati, September 30, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shubman Gill's unbeaten 223 set several ODI records including the fastest double century in the format.

Gill became the first captain to score an ODI double century and surpassed Virender Sehwag's record for the highest ODI score by an Indian captain.

Rohit Sharma's 101 and Gill's 255-run opening stand powered India to their highest-ever successful ODI chase.

India's record-breaking chase of 406 against the West Indies on Wednesday drew widespread praise, with Shubman Gill's unbeaten double century becoming the centrepiece of the cricketing fraternity's reaction.

Gill smashed an unbeaten 223 off 133 balls, including 26 fours and eight sixes, as India chased down 406 with eight wickets and 39 balls to spare.

His 255-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma laid the foundation for India's highest successful ODI chase.

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Irfan Pathan wrote on X, 'What a player, unreal form by Shubman Gill. 200.'

Ravichandran Ashwin praised the India captain, saying, 'The Indian double hundred juggernaut continues. Splendid from the captain GILL.'

Yuvi, Raina Hail Statement Knock

Yuvraj Singh described Gill's innings as a 'wonderful display of maturity and calmness.'

Suresh Raina called it a 'statement' knock and praised Gill for 'leading from the front' with the bat.

Raina posted on X: 'A breathtaking 200 -- the fastest ODI double hundred ever. Pure class, and another statement from a captain who leads from the front. With the 2027 World Cup on the horizon, India's future looks exciting with Gill at the helm. @ShubmanGill.'

Dhawan Calls it More Than Form

Shikhar Dhawan, who opened with Gill early in his career, hailed the special knock.

'A double hundred at that pace. Fastest ODI double century ever! That's not form, that's a statement. Congratulations @shubmangill,' Dhawan's Instagram post read.

Priyank Panchal backed Gill to become one of the greats of ODI cricket, highlighting the impact he has made in relatively few matches.

'Shubman Gill, what a superstar! Since the first ODI, people have been saying that it's unfortunate that he will never play as many ODIs say as a Virat to equal his record. I believe that he has the potential to go down in history as a great of the format, who created the maximum impact in the least number of matches in the 50-overs game! #INDvWI,' Panchal posted on X.

Gill Rewrites Several ODI Records

Gill's unbeaten 223 is the third-highest individual ODI score, behind Rohit Sharma's 264 and Martin Guptill's unbeaten 237. He surpassed Ishan Kishan's 126-ball double century against Bangladesh in 2022 by reaching 200 in 116 balls.

He now has two ODI double centuries, joining Rohit, who has three, as the only batters with multiple double tons.

Gill is also only the second batter after Glenn Maxwell to score an ODI double century while chasing, surpassing Maxwell's 201 not out against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup as the highest individual score in a successful ODI chase.

Gill surpassed Virender Sehwag (219 against the West Indies in 2011) for the highest ODI score by an Indian captain.

Fastest ODI 150 by an Indian

Gill brought up his second successive century in the series and third straight ODI hundred at home in 62 balls, beating Rohit's 63-ball century against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup as the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian captain.

Virat Kohli's 52-ball hundred against Australia in 2013 remains India's fastest in men's ODIs.

Gill reached 150 in 89 balls, the fastest by an Indian in ODIs.

In 11 ODIs and 10 innings this year, Gill has scored 894 runs at an average of 127.71 and a strike rate of 119.51.

Overall, he has 3,712 runs in 69 ODIs, including 11 centuries and 20 fifties.