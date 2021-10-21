News
West Indies women to play ODIs in Pakistan in November

October 21, 2021 21:18 IST
IMAGE: West Indies women will visit Pakistan for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in November. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

West Indies women will visit Pakistan for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in November, the Asian side's cricket board (PCB) said on Thursday.

The three ODIs will be played on Nov. 8, 11 and 14 before the two sides travel to Zimbabwe for the World Cup qualifier tournament that begins on November 21.

 

West Indies women played in Pakistan in 2019 amid tight security. Pakistan toured West Indies in June-July earlier this year.

"This will be a great series for the promotion, publicity and growth of women's cricket in Pakistan, besides also providing both sides excellent opportunity to prepare for the World Cup qualifier," PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said in a statement.

"West Indies women's tour will be followed by their men's side who will visit Pakistan for three ODIs and three T20Is in December.

"So, the Pakistan cricket fans can brace for some exciting and entertaining cricket in women's and men's cricket later this year."

The series will be a boost for Pakistan whose men's team were unable to play matches at home in recent weeks ahead of the T20 World Cup after New Zealand and England pulled out amid security concerns.

Raja had said last month that Pakistan were "used and binned" by a "Western Bloc".

Pakistan has been largely shunned by international sides due to security concerns after an attack on the Sri Lanka team by gunmen in 2009.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
