Shafique's century, Babar's fluent 85 put Pakistan in command

Abdullah Shafique's maiden Test century and captain Babar Azam's impressive 85 not out propelled Pakistan into a dominant position against West Indies on Day 2 of the second and final Test in Trinidad.

IMAGE: Abdullah Shafique scored his first Test century in nearly two years to help Pakistan take control on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies on Monday. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points Abdullah Shafique scored an unbeaten 107, his maiden Test century, guiding Pakistan's strong reply.

Captain Babar Azam contributed a fluent 85 not out, building an unbroken 168-run partnership with Shafique.

Pakistan finished Day 2 on 266/2, trailing West Indies' first innings total of 344 by 78 runs.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan was Pakistan's most successful bowler, taking 4-85 in the first innings.

Abdullah Shafique hit an unbeaten hundred, while captain Babar Azam closed in on a century to put Pakistan in control on Day 2 of the second and final Test against West Indies in Trinidad on Monday.

Pakistan were well-placed on 266/2 in 66 overs in their first innings in reply to West Indies' 344 all out at stumps on the second day.

Shafique And Babar's Dominance

Shafique stroked 107 not out, with 10 fours and two sixes, while Babar hit a fluent 85, with 10 fours and a six, as the duo were involved in an unbroken stand of 168 runs for the third wicket as Pakistan looked set to take a decisive first innings lead.

Earlier, West Indies, who resumed on 239/5, were bowled out for 344 at the stroke of lunch.

All-rounder Justin Greaves top-scored with 73 and Captain Roston Chase made a defiant 70 as the duo staged a late rescue act with a 96-run stand for the sixth wicket helping West Indies get past 300.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan was Pakistan's top wicket-taker with excellent figures of 4-85.

Pakistan's Strong Start

Batting turned out to be much easier on the second day as compared to Day 1.

Opener Azan Awais gave Pakistan a bright start as he smashed 11 boundaries in his 55 -- his maiden Test fifty -- to rally the visitors after the early dismissal of Imam-ul-Haq (14). Awais was given out leg before wicket on the review after missing the sweep off Jomel Warrican.

Shafique and Babar batted positively to ensure Pakistan didn't lose the momentum, hitting boundaries regularly, to put on the 100-run stand from just 139 balls.

Pakistan will be hoping to take a sizeable first innings lead, to avoid any pressure when they come out to bat in the second innings. They will be wary of their recent batting collapses in the second innings.