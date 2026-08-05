Shafique, Sajid put Pakistan on course for victory in 2nd Test

Abdullah Shafique's magnificent unbeaten century and spinner Sajid Khan's impactful four-wicket haul have propelled Pakistan towards a dominant victory against West Indies on Day 3 of the second and final Test match in Trinidad.

IMAGE: Spinner Sajid Khan's four-wicket haul put Pakistan on course for victory against West Indies on Day 3 of the second and final Test match in Trinidad on Tuesday. Photograph: M A Tanveer/Reuters

Key Points Abdullah Shafique scored an unbeaten 160, guiding Pakistan to a 43-run first innings lead.

Sajid Khan claimed four wickets (4/32) in West Indies' second innings, dismantling their top order.

West Indies are precariously placed at 103/6, with a lead of only 60 runs and four wickets remaining.

Jomel Warrican took 6/112 for West Indies in Pakistan's first innings, including three wickets in one over.

Abdullah Shafique's unbeaten century and spinner Sajid Khan's four-wicket haul put Pakistan on course for victory against West Indies on Day 3 of the second and final Test match at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Tuesday.

West Indies were struggling on 103/6 in 40.5 overs in their second innings -- leading by just 60 runs with four wickets in hand at stumps on the third day.

Shafique finished stroked 160 not out, hitting 15 fours and three sixes, while Babar Azam made 88 to help Pakistan post 387 in 115 overs in their first innings to take a slender 43-run lead.

Pakistan will rue not taking a bigger first innings lead, losing their last four wickets for 17 runs.

For West Indies, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican picked up 6/112 -- including three wickets in a single over.

West Indies' Injury Woes And Collapse

West Indies suffered a blow before the start of their second innings as opener Brandon King didn't come out to bat in the second innings after suffering a back injury while fielding. He sustained the injury when he fell on his back after his direct hit at the striker's end to run out Babar and deny him a century.

Off-spinner Sajid shone with the ball for Pakistan, produced another four-wicket haul (4/32) as he bagged the wickets of Tagenarine Chanderpaul (17), Amir Jangoo (13), Shai Hope (15) and Jayden Seales (0).

Left-arm spinner Ali Usman also chipped in with the wickets of Kavem Hodge (34) and West Indies captain Roston Chase (17) to leave West Indies on the brink.

West Indies suffered a mini collapse towards the end of the day, losing their last three wickets for four runs in the last five overs. Chase was dismised off the last ball of the day, as he offered Usman with a simple return catch.