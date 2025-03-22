HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
West Indies to review player safety after harassment claims

March 22, 2025 05:19 IST

West Indies' Karishma Ramharack celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Amelia Kerr off the bowling of Deandra Dottin - 2023 T20 World Cup

IMAGE: The review follows previous measures, including new safety protocols for women's tours introduced in 2021 and the provision of single-room accommodation for the senior women's team on international tours from 2023. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

The West Indies Players' Association and Cricket West Indies said on Friday they would review safety protocols following allegations of sexual harassment during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2020.

"WIPA and CWI will come together to review all aspects of player protection within West Indies cricket. This joint effort reflects our commitment to upholding the highest standards of player welfare and ensuring that all safeguards remain robust and effective," the two bodies said in a joint statement.

 

The review follows previous measures, including new safety protocols for women's tours introduced in 2021 and the provision of single-room accommodation for the senior women's team on international tours from 2023.

They also highlighted the creation of the CWI Women's Cricket Transformation Committee to further the development of women's cricket.

Both organizations reaffirmed adherence to UNICEF's Child Protection Policy, ensuring that minors are never housed in the same room as adults, and confirmed the continuation of mandatory training for officials to maintain player welfare standards.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
