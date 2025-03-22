West Indies to review player safety after harassment claims

IMAGE: The review follows previous measures, including new safety protocols for women's tours introduced in 2021 and the provision of single-room accommodation for the senior women's team on international tours from 2023. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

The West Indies Players' Association and Cricket West Indies said on Friday they would review safety protocols following allegations of sexual harassment during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2020.

"WIPA and CWI will come together to review all aspects of player protection within West Indies cricket. This joint effort reflects our commitment to upholding the highest standards of player welfare and ensuring that all safeguards remain robust and effective," the two bodies said in a joint statement.

The review follows previous measures, including new safety protocols for women's tours introduced in 2021 and the provision of single-room accommodation for the senior women's team on international tours from 2023.

They also highlighted the creation of the CWI Women's Cricket Transformation Committee to further the development of women's cricket.

Both organizations reaffirmed adherence to UNICEF's Child Protection Policy, ensuring that minors are never housed in the same room as adults, and confirmed the continuation of mandatory training for officials to maintain player welfare standards.