West Indies Recall McKenzie For Pakistan Tests; Bishop Earns Maiden Call-up

Discover the West Indies' 15-member squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Pakistan, featuring a significant maiden call-up for Joshua Bishop and the return of Kirk McKenzie.

IMAGE: Kirk McKenzie played the last of his six Tests in 2024. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points West Indies announce 15-member squad for two-Test series against Pakistan.

Left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop receives maiden Test call-up after strong domestic performance.

Kirk McKenzie recalled to the squad, replacing injured opener John Campbell.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.

West Indies gave left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop his maiden call-up and recalled Kirk McKenzie for the two-Test home series against Pakistan beginning on Saturday.

Bishop has been the most successful bowler across the past three West Indies Championship seasons, which put the 26-year-old in line for his Test debut.

McKenzie, who played the last of his six Tests in 2024, was recalled in the 15-member squad after opener John Campbell was ruled out with a left hamstring strain.

Key Squad Changes For Pakistan Series

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph was unavailable for selection due to personal reasons, Cricket West Indies said in a statement on Thursday.

The first Test will be played in Tarouba and the second one is scheduled in Port of Spain from August 2.

West Indies squad for Pakistan Tests: Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican, Joshua Bishop, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Kirk McKenzie, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.