West Indies recall Campbell for India ODIs; Pooran gets maiden T20I call-up

West Indies announced their squads for the upcoming white-ball series against India, featuring the return of John Campbell to the ODI setup and a maiden T20I call-up for promising opener Kamil Pooran.

IMAGE: Kamil Pooran forced his way into the West Indies T20I team after smashing 273 runs in eight games for St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League T20 at a strike rate of 159.64. Photograph: West Indies Breakout League/X

Key Points John Campbell returns to the West Indies ODI squad after recovering from a hamstring injury, while young batter Jewel Andrew is also included.

Kamil Pooran receives his maiden T20I call-up, recognised for his strong performance in the recent period with 273 runs at a strike rate of 159.64.

Shimron Hetmyer is excluded from the ODI squad but will join the team for the five-match T20I series after an extended recovery post-Caribbean Premier League.

The series against India, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is, will run from September 27 to October 17 across eight cities.

West Indies have recalled John Campbell to their ODI squad for the upcoming series against India, while promising opener Kamil Pooran has earned his maiden T20I call-up for the assignment against the reigning World champions.

Campbell, who missed the final two ODIs against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury, returns to the 15-member squad led by Shai Hope.

Young batter Jewel Andrew has also been included in the ODI squad in place of Ackeem Auguste, who is continuing his rehabilitation after undergoing surgery in August.

Squad Changes And Notable Inclusions

Shimron Hetmyer, who played the last two ODIs against New Zealand, has been left out of the ODI squad but will join the team for the five-match T20I series after being given an extended recovery period following the Caribbean Premier League.

The West Indies will play three ODIs and five T20Is against India from September 27 to October 17 across eight cities.

The first two ODIs will mark the end of the automatic qualification cycle for the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup.

West Indies, however, will have to go through the qualification tournament early next year after being unable to finish above their nearest challengers in the standings.

Coach Sammy's Outlook

Head coach Daren Sammy said the series against the world's top-ranked ODI and T20I side would provide an opportunity to assess players and strengthen the team ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

"Playing against the top team in the world presents us with a chance to fine tune and improve our performances as an ODI team which has seen quality performances across the cycle," Sammy said.

On the T20I front, Kamil's maiden call-up is among the notable selections. The right-handed opener forced his way into the West Indies after smashing 273 runs in eight games for St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League T20 at a strike rate of 159.64.

Quentin Sampson, who was part of West Indies' T20 World Cup squad earlier this year in India, has also been included, while experienced all-rounder Jason Holder has been rested.

The T20I squad also includes Hope, Roston Chase, Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer.

"We are looking to build on the momentum from our series win against Sri Lanka, with the long-term goal of developing a strong core of players ahead of the next T20 World Cup," Sammy said.

The West Indies squad will depart the Caribbean on September 21 and arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on September 23.

West Indies squads for India tour:

ODI squad: Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales.

T20I squad: Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.