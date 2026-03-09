HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stranded West Indies, South Africa players to leave India on Tuesday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
March 09, 2026 21:14 IST

IMAGE: West Indies players have been stranded in Kolkata ever since their elimination from the T20 World Cup on March 1. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • West Indies and South Africa cricket teams faced travel disruptions after their T20 World Cup campaigns due to the Middle East conflict.
  • The West Indies team, except for coach Darren Sammy, will depart via a chartered flight on Tuesday.
  • The South Africa squad will leave for Johannesburg, while some players have already departed for a series in New Zealand.

The West Indies and South Africa teams are scheduled to leave India for their home on Tuesday after being stuck in the country following their unsuccessful T20 World Cup campaigns due to travel restrictions in view of the conflict in West Asia.

It has been learnt that only West Indies coach Darren Sammy is expected to leave tonight via Singapore with the rest of the squad will leave on Tuesday via a chartered flight.

 

South Africa squad will leave for Johannesburg from from Kolkata.

Three South African players Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, and Jason Smith have already left for New Zealand for a bilateral series, which includes five T20Is starting March 15.

West Asia tensions jolt travel plans

The change in travel plans was caused by airspaces closer in West Asia following the crisis.

West Indies have been stuck in Kolkata since losing to India in the Super Eight on March 1, while South Africa could not leave after defeat to New Zealand in the semifinal on March 4.

