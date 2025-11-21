HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
West Indies recall veteran pacer for New Zealand tour

November 21, 2025 11:02 IST



Kemar Roach

IMAGE: 85-Test old Kemar Roach last played a Test in January. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

West Indies recalled veteran fast bowler Kemar Roach to spearhead their attack which is missing two key bowlers for their three-Test tour of New Zealand next month as the cricket board (CWI) announced a 15-man squad on Thursday.

With both Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph sidelined by injuries, the squad features an intriguing blend of experience and fresh blood, including a maiden call-up for Ojay Shields. The 29-year-old fast bowler will get his first taste of international cricket on the notoriously challenging New Zealand pitches.

 

Roach has not played a Test since January but the 37-year-old is an experienced campaigner with 85 Tests and 284 wickets, and he was called up with an eye on the playing surfaces which are expected to favour the fast bowlers.

“New Zealand has traditionally been one of the toughest places for any touring side, which is why strong emphasis has been placed on targeted preparation," CWI’s director of cricket, Miles Bascombe, said.

"The recent high-performance camp here in Antigua was designed to replicate, as closely as possible, the conditions we expect to face, particularly the pace-friendly surfaces.”

Middle-order batter Kavem Hodge returns to the Test squad but there was no room for Khary Pierre with spin bowling expected to play a limited role in the series.

The tour spans December 1-21 across Christchurch, Wellington and Mount Maunganui and the series forms part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship, where West Indies are bottom of the standings after five Tests while New Zealand have yet to play a series.

WEST INDIES SQUAD FOR NEW ZEALAND TOUR

Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
