West Indies players stranded in India after T20 World Cup leave on commercial flights

IMAGE: West Indies' T20 World Cup campaign ended in the Super 8s stage, losing to co-hosts India by five wickets in Kolkata on March 1, 2026. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

West Indies players are leaving India on commercial flights in batches after their departure was delayed due to ​international airspace closures amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Caribbean side's governing body CWI said on Tuesday.

A charter flight for the West Indies and South Africa Twenty20 ​World Cup teams scheduled to fly to Johannesburg ​before continuing on to Antigua was cancelled earlier on ⁠Tuesday.

Some players and staff have departed and others are scheduled ​to leave on different flights on Tuesday and Wednesday, CWI ​said in a statement.

West Indies were eliminated from the tournament's Super Eight stage on March 1, but remained in India as their charter flight ​organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) was repeatedly delayed.

West Asia unrest triggers aviation chaos

"As is ​customary for both men’s and women’s ICC World Cups, all travel and accommodation ⁠arrangements for participating teams are coordinated and managed by the ICC," CWI said.

"Ongoing uncertainty surrounding the ICC-organised charter, as a result of global tensions and aviation regulations, made the situation ​increasingly distressing."

West Indies ​coach Daren ⁠Sammy and South African players Quinton de Kock and David Miller have accused the ICC of ​leaving them stranded, pointing out that the England ​team ⁠returned on a charter flight within two days of losing in the semifinals to India.

"Multiple approaches have since been made through ⁠CWI, ​players, and other partners, in coordination with ​the ICC, to secure commercial travel to facilitate the squad’s safe return," ​CWI added.