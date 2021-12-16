News
Pakistan-Windies ODI series called off due to COVID-19

December 16, 2021 22:12 IST
West Indies' Akeal Hosein celebrates a wicket with teammates.

IMAGE:West Indies' Akeal Hosein celebrates a wicket with teammates. Photograph: Windies Cricket/Twitter

The West Indies tour of Pakistan has been cut short after the number of COVID-19 cases in the touring party increased to nine since their arrival in Karachi last week, the respective cricket boards said on Thursday.

 

The two boards met hours before the third Twenty20 International began in Karachi on Thursday -- which went ahead as planned -- to discuss the fate of the ODI series after five more members of the touring party tested positive for COVID-19.

West Indies were scheduled to play three one-day international (ODI) matches in Pakistan, which forms part of the ICC men's Cricket Word Cup Super League, but the joint statement stated that nine from the Windies camp had tested positive.

The remaining 21 members of the West Indies touring party have returned negative tests, the boards said in the statement. 

"However, taking into consideration both the teams' welfare as well as limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs, it has been agreed that the series ... will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022," it said.

The West Indies team members who tested negative will depart from Pakistan after Thursday's match, Cricket West Indies added.

"Those who have tested positive will complete their isolation in Karachi before their travel arrangements are finalised to allow them to rejoin their families in time for Christmas celebrations," CWI said.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
