West Indies opener Justin Greaves ruled out of second ODI against India with calf injury

West Indies face a significant challenge in their must-win second ODI against India as in-form opener Justin Greaves has been ruled out due to a calf injury sustained during his impressive century in the series opener.

IMAGE: Justin Greaves hit his maiden ODI century, stroking 101 off 108 balls, in the first game of the three-match series in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, September 27, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Justin Greaves, West Indies' in-form opener, is ruled out of the second ODI against India due to a calf injury.

The injury occurred during his maiden ODI century (101 off 108 balls) in the first match in Thiruvananthapuram.

West Indies are currently 1-0 down in the three-match series, making the second ODI a must-win encounter.

Teenager Jewel Andrew is a potential replacement, possibly promoted up the batting order.

Greaves' absence is a major setback for West Indies as they aim to level the series.

West Indies suffered a major blow ahead of their must-win second ODI against India in Guwahati on Wednesday with in-form opener Justin Greaves ruled out of the match after sustaining a calf injury during his century in the series-opener.

Impact Of Greaves' Injury

Greaves, who struck his maiden ODI hundred in Thiruvananthapuram, sustained the injury during his 101 off 108 balls.

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West Indies posted 295/7 before India chased down the target in 41.4 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"Justin Greaves has been ruled out of the second game of the ODI series against India after sustaining a calf injury," Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

"Greaves picked up the injury during his innings in the opening match of the series."

The 32-year-old had provided West Indies with the perfect platform alongside Brandon King, putting on 135 for the opening wicket.

Following the setback, teenager Jewel Andrew could be promoted up the order in Greaves' absence as West Indies look to level the series and stay alive in the three-match contest.