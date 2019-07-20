Windies A clinch victory despite Axar's brave knock

July 20, 2019 12:28 IST

IMAGES: Axar Patel hit eight boundaries and a six during his unbeaten 81 off 63 balls in the fourth unofficial ODI against West Indies A. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Axar Patel's heroics down the order went in vain as India A suffered a narrow five-run defeat to West Indies A in the fourth unofficial ODI of the five-match, in Coolidge, Antigua, on Friday.

With the series already sealed after winning the first three games, India A tasted their first defeat on the tour despite Axar's (81 not out off 63 balls) valiant effort with the bat while chasing 299 runs.

Chasing the home team's 298 for nine, India A's top-order failed to put up big scores despite getting starts and at one stage were struggling at 160 for six.

Then came in Axar and in the company of Washington Sundar raised 60 runs for the seventh wicket to keep India A in the hunt.

Axar marshalled the tail beautifully but Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini fell in the space of three balls towards the close as the West Indies registered their first win in the series.

India A needed nine runs off the last over but could only manage three and finished on 293 for nine.

Axar hit eight boundaries and one six during his fiery knock.

Sundar (45), Krunal Pandya (45), skipper Manish Pandey (24), Ruturaj Gaikwad (20) and Hanuma Vihari (20) all got starts but could not prolong their stay.

Rovman Powell (2/47) and Keemo Paul (2/61) shared four wickets between them for West Indies A.

Earlier, West Indies A rode on Roston Chase (84), Devon Thomas (70), Jonathan Carter (50) and skipper Sunil Ambris' (46) fine efforts with the bat to post 298 for nine after being sent in to bat.

Left-arm pacer Khaleel continued his fine form, returning with figures of 4 for 67 while Avesh Khan picked up 3 for 62.

The fifth and final one-dayer will be played at the same venue on Sunday.