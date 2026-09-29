Batting coach Reifer calls for greater responsibility from West Indies middle order

West Indies batting coach Floyd Reifer is pushing for enhanced middle-order responsibility and consistent performance as the team gears up for the crucial ODI World Cup Qualifier, aiming to secure their spot in the 2027 tournament.

IMAGE: The West Indies lost to India by eight wickets in the opening game of the three-match ODI series in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, September 27, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points West Indies batting coach Floyd Reifer is focused on improving the middle order's consistency and responsibility for the upcoming ODI World Cup Qualifier.

The team missed automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup and must navigate the Qualifier for the third consecutive time.

Despite a recent loss to India, Reifer noted positives like the strong opening partnership between Brandon King and Justin Greaves.

Reifer praised the aggressive start by openers, scoring 85 runs in the first 10 overs against India.

Young batter Jewel Andrew is being fast-tracked into the senior squad, with Reifer expressing confidence in his potential to become an important player.

West Indies batting coach Floyd Reifer wants his middle order to show greater responsibility and regain its intensity as the team looks to build towards a bigger target, beginning with the ODI World Cup Qualifier in February.

Having missed out on automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup, the two-time champions West Indies will once again have to go through the Qualifier to secure their place in the tournament for the third successive edition for which they have had to take that route.

The Road To World Cup Qualification

With the Qualifier now their route to the World Cup, Reifer said the middle order needs to rediscover the consistency that had made it one of West Indies' strengths in recent years.

"If you look at our performances during 2024 and 2025, we were among the best teams in the world in the middle overs. We averaged around 69 runs per wicket and scored at more than six runs an over during that period," Reifer said on the eve of their must win second ODI against India in Guwahati.

"Different conditions require different adjustments. On slower, turning pitches, wickets are naturally going to fall more often. Nevertheless, middle-over batting remains an area we continue to focus on because we want to regain that same level of consistency."

Analysing Recent Performance Against India

West Indies trail the three-match series 0-1 after losing the opening game in Thiruvananthapuram by eight wickets.

After racing to 135 without loss inside 20 overs, they appeared on course for a total in excess of 350, but Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul helped India pull them back to 295/7.

India chased down the target in 41.4 overs, with Virat Kohli scoring an unbeaten 139 and skipper Shubman Gill also scored a fine century.

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Positives From the Opening Partnership

Despite the defeat, Reifer felt there were enough positives to take forward, particularly the 135-run opening partnership between John Campbell and Justin Greaves.

"There were plenty of positives. The opening partnership gave us a fantastic platform, with both openers batting deep into the innings. Greaves scored a century, Campbell contributed a half-century and the middle order also made useful contributions.

"From a batting perspective, there was a lot to be encouraged by. The key now is to maintain that level of consistency over a longer period."

Reifer was particularly pleased with the way the openers took on the Indian new-ball attack inside the Powerplay.

"I thought the opening partnership was outstanding. Scoring 85 runs in the first 10 overs is a tremendous start, especially on Indian pitches, which are generally very good for batting. Ideally, you want to score 70-plus in the Powerplay, so getting 85 gave us a significant advantage.

"Greaves played some high-quality shots and was in excellent rhythm. Campbell recognised that and rotated the strike effectively before taking on more responsibility himself. It was a very good partnership and exactly the kind of start we were looking for."

Nurturing Young Talent: Jewel Andrew

Reifer also backed 19-year-old batter Jewel Andrew, who is being fast-tracked into the senior set-up, to develop into an important player for West Indies.

"The talent is already there. The challenge is converting that talent into consistent performances."

Calling Andrew "one of the most exciting young talents coming out of the Caribbean", Reifer said the teenager's progression would be helped by exposure to senior international cricket.

"He had an excellent Under-19 World Cup and showed enough promise to suggest he can perform at this level.

"Bringing him into the senior set-up allows him to gain valuable experience and learn from being around established international players. The idea is for him to continue developing and be ready whenever opportunities come his way."