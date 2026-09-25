Darren Sammy confident West Indies can end 24-year ODI drought against India

West Indies cricket coach Darren Sammy is determined to lead his team to an historic ODI series victory against India, aiming to break a 24-year drought.

IMAGE: Skipper Shai Hope, who has 19 ODI hundreds under his belt, holds key to the West Indies' hopes in the ODI series against India. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points West Indies aims to break a 24-year jinx by winning an ODI series in India, a challenge highlighted by coach Darren Sammy.

Despite their current 10th ODI ranking, Sammy believes the team has shown significant progress and is ready to compete.

Key players like Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, and Alzarri Joseph are expected to perform against India.

Young wrist-spinner Vitel Lawes is identified as a potential X-factor, with the coaching staff focused on his development.

The upcoming three-match ODI series provides a crucial opportunity for West Indies to measure their standing in international cricket.

The last time West Indies won an ODI series in India was back in 2002 when Carl Hooper was the captain with the batting line-up boasting of names like Chris Gayle, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Marlon Samuels to name a few.

It has been 24 long years and West Indies head coach Darren Sammy believes that it is time to break the jinx against Shubman Gill's side when the three-match ODI series starts in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Sammy's Confidence in Team Progress

"It's been 24 years, we've not won a series here in India," Sammy said ahead of the first game on Sunday.

"It's a great opportunity for us as a team to come out here and challenge ourselves and measure up ourselves as to where we are in ODIs," the two-time T20 World Cup-winning former skipper said.

"It's a great opportunity for us, the players that we have, to come and put in a good show against India and look to win a series, something we've not done in 24 years," the former all-rounder said.

While West Indies are still 10th in ODI rankings, Sammy believes that the team under him has made significant progress.

"If we have to look back as to where we were and what we've been able to achieve as an ODI team, we've made some strides."

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Key Players to Watch

Shai Hope is by far the best ODI batter in current set-up with 19 tons but Sammy believes there are enough players who can make a mark against the top ranked ODI side.

"Shai Hope is not the only one scoring hundreds. We've gotten hundreds from different players. Amir Jangoo, the way he's played, we've seen a glimpse of Sherfane (Rutherford). I think in 2024-2025, we were looking for that type of form," Sammy said.

Among the bowlers, pacer Alzarri Joseph was in fine form helping Antigua win the Caribbean Premier League T20 title.

"Alzarri Joseph is back bowling well, just helped Antigua win a CPL title. So yes, we want to give everybody an opportunity in those three games," Sammy said.

Emerging Talent: Vitel Lawes

The West Indies head coach is hopeful that 19-year-old wrist-spinner Vitel Lawes, who made his ODI debut against New Zealand few months back, can become an X-factor.

"Vitel, to me, he's a find for us. What we saw in him that caused him to debut against New Zealand was all part of the planning and the processes we put in place. You've heard me for years talking about a wrist-spinner in the West Indies team," Sammy said.

"He came in and he immediately had an impact on the bowling unit for us. Still got a long way to go but we will continue with his development through either playing games or the specific work we've put in place for him. He's worked really well with Nikita Miller (spin bowling coach) and Ravi Rampaul here on tour."