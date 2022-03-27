West Indies clinch series victory over England

IMAGE: West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite celebrates after winning the match. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

West Indies clinched the Botham-Richards Trophy with an emphatic 10-wicket victory over England in the deciding Test of the series on day four in Grenada on Sunday.

Chasing a token target of 28 in their second innings, West Indies reached it without loss, captain Kraigg Brathwaite hitting the winning runs to seal a 1-0 series triumph.

It was a stunning result for the home team after being outplayed in the first two drawn Tests, and ensured another barren England trip to the Caribbean.

England have only one series win in the West Indies in the past half-century, a 3-0 victory in 2003-04.

With the ecstatic home fans dancing in the stands, the England players shook hands with Brathwaite and John Campbell.

Even before the England team trudged off the field in dismay, however, commentators were calling for Joe Root to step down as captain.

Although one of the world's best batters, with a Test average of nearly 50, Root has rarely looked a natural leader and has earned a reputation as an unimaginative captain.

IMAGE: West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite and England's Joe Root shake hands after the match. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Earlier, England resumed with a lead of only 10 runs and two wickets in hand.

The visitors added 17 to their overnight score, stout resistance by Jack Leach merely a stay of execution as Kemar Roach picked up both wickets.

He broke a stubborn partnership with his first ball of the morning, having Chris Woakes caught brilliantly one-handed by Jason Holder at leg-slip for 19.

Leach was caught behind from a thin edge for four, off 55 balls, though it needed a review after the umpire gave a not out decision, leaving England all out for 120.

Kyle Mayers finished with impressive figures of 5-18.

The first two Tests were drawn on flat pitches in Antigua and Barbados.