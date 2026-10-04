West Indies can match India, says Sammy after record chase

West Indies coach Darren Sammy said captain Shai Hope 'doesn't get enough credit' while emphasing that it was hard to judge bowlers on 'pitches that had nothing to offer'.

IMAGE: West Indies skipper Shai Hope celebrates the wicket of India's Nitish Kumar Reddy during the 3rd ODI match between India and West Indies at PCA International Cricket Stadium, in New Chandigarh on Saturday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points West Indies head coach Daren Sammy stated the team gained valuable insights from the ODI series against India, demonstrating their ability to compete with top teams.

Skipper Shai Hope's unbeaten 162 was instrumental in West Indies' record chase of 352, preventing India from achieving a series sweep.

Sammy praised Hope's exceptional performance, highlighting his ability to keep wickets for 50 overs and then play a match-winning innings.

The coach acknowledged the challenging conditions for bowlers due to unhelpful pitches but was pleased with their efforts to restrict India to a par score.

Sammy believes Hope does not receive sufficient credit for his consistent commitment and match-winning contributions to West Indies cricket.

Head coach Daren Sammy said the West Indies will take valuable learnings from the ODI series against India, from which he has gathered enough clues about his team's ability to measure up against the top teams in the circuit. Riding on Shai Hope's blistering 162 not out, Windies completed the record chase of 352, denying India of a series sweep here on Saturday. India won the series 2-1.

"We came here knowing the quality that India has, and to measure ourselves against a quality team like that. We've shown that when we do things consistently well for long enough, we could match the number one team in the world. So, we'll take a lot of learning from this belief as well," Sammy said in the post-match press conference.

Hope's Exceptional Performance

Sammy praised skipper Shai Hope for his astounding hundred, which came after keeping wickets for the entire Indian innings. "Shai Hope played an amazing innings today, and a well-deserved victory. The skipper is a bit tired. He was in the field for 98.2 overs, so I had to fill in for him (for press meet). But what a player, you know, literally took the team on his back today with the bat like he's done so many times before," Sammy said.

"Jewel Andrew suffered some pain in his finger, and the skipper stepped up. Not anything new to him, but just to keep for 50 overs and then put on your pads and go and play an innings like that, that was special. He is a class player.

"I don't think he gets enough credit for what he's done for the West Indies, how he's played, and the commitment he's given to us. He leads by his performance," he added.

Bowling Unit's Resilience

Sammy acknowledged that the severe physical and tactical demands were placed on his bowling attack throughout the three matches because the pitches offered hardly any assistance. "To be fair, it's hard to judge the bowlers in this series. It's been hard work for them. The pitches had absolutely nothing to offer. The margin for error was-well, actually, they had no margin for error," Sammy noted.

But Sammy was delighted to see the bowlers keeping India to a par score despite the unhelpful conditions and pitch. "We did see areas where Jayden Seales bowled today, creating chances, and that's what you have to do as a bowling unit. No matter what the surface brings or allows you to do, you try to put more balls in the right areas.

"I thought in the powerplay, Jayden Seales and Matthew Forde, backed up by Alzarri (Joseph) were really good. It put enough pressure on India to help us restrict them to a par score on that surface," he explained.