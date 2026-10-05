'We're not backing down': WI spinner warns India

West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein outlines his team's strategic approach and mental readiness to face the formidable Indian batting lineup in the upcoming five-match T20I series, emphasizing meticulous planning and execution.

IMAGE: Akeal Hosein is ready for the challenge against India. Photograph: Windies/X

Key Points Akeal Hosein acknowledges India as a "very dangerous" T20I side but asserts West Indies' readiness for the challenge.

Hosein highlights the difficulty for spinners bowling in the powerplay against India's top-heavy batting lineup.

He stresses the importance of meticulous planning, effective execution, and adapting strategies based on available data.

Hosein advises bowlers to stick to what works and avoid experimenting, focusing on difficult deliveries.

The upcoming T20I series will see Hosein play his 100th T20I match, marking a significant milestone.

West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein on Monday said India are a "very dangerous" side but asserted that his team is not going to back down and is looking forward to the challenge.

India defeated West Indies 2-1 in a three-match ODI series and will take on the visitors in a five-match T20I rubber starting here on Tuesday.

"They (India) know the brand of cricket we play. We know they're a dangerous team but we're not going to back down as well," said Hosein at the pre-match press conference here.

"Both teams are looking forward to the challenge. It's just about who plans it best and who executes it best. We're going to focus on the things that we can control."

Challenges For Spinners In Powerplay

Hosein said being a left-arm spinner, who generally operates in the powerplay, it is not easy to bowl against top-heavy Indian batting line-up.

"I mean you are not scared to bowl in the new world, in fact you relished that challenge. We know India's T20 top players are top 3, how devastating it looks.

"I think bowling in the power play in general is pretty scary especially when you are a spinner. You have a short space to work with on the pitch and then you have two guys out. It is also extra difficult when you have good batting surfaces and these guys who strike at high strike rates," he said.

Leveraging Data And Planning

The West Indies spinner, however, said the job has been made easier now-a-days with a lot of data and statistics around.

"But with that being said there is a lot of data around, even though I might not have played against these guys a lot, there is a lot of data around so you can have your planning done, you can have your couple of options that you want to come up with.

"And like I said it is just about going out there, planning yourself, trusting your process and I think once you go out there and you execute what you have planned, more than likely you will come out successful," Hosein said.

Execution And Strategic Consistency

Hosein said what is important is to devise plans and stick to it.

"Like I said, it's just about trying to form your plans as quick as possible, try and stay ahead of the batsman and try and stick to what's working. Don't get too greedy or don't go trying things or experimenting. Just try and stick to what's working, stick to what is the most difficult delivery for the batters to get away and that should be your game plan," he said.

Hosein, who will be playing his 100th T20I on Tuesday, said adapting to the conditions and executing plans is crucial for any bowler.

"It's just about trying to form your plans as quick as possible, try and stay ahead of the batsman and try and stick to what's working. Don't get too greedy or don't go trying things or experimenting.

"Just try and stick to what's working, stick to what is the most difficult delivery for the batters to get away and that should be your game plan," he said.