News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » We're not afraid of any conditions: Rohit Sharma

We're not afraid of any conditions: Rohit Sharma

Source: PTI
September 22, 2024 13:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: ‘We want to build our team around strong bowling options,’ skipper Rohit Sharma said. Photograph: BCCI

Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday emphasised on building his team around "strong bowling options" in order to take the conditions out of the equation as they gear up for the challenges that lay ahead in the run-up to the World Test Championship.

 

Riding on a brilliant all-round performance, India cantered to a massive 280-run victory in the first Test against Bangladesh with five sessions to spare.

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completed a memorable all-round outing with a six-wicket haul as a dominant India crushed Bangladesh, after Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill struck fluent hundreds.

"We want to build our team around strong bowling options, we have to be ready to face whatever the conditions offer," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

"No matter what the conditions are, whether we play in India, whether we play outside, we want to build the team around that.

"In the last few years, wherever we have played, we have managed to have that in the armoury, whether it is seam bowling options or spin bowling options," the skipper added.

Set an improbable target of 515, Bangladesh were bowled out for 234 in their second innings, with first-inning centurion Ashwin (6/88) doing the bulk of the damage at the his home ground at the Chepauk.

"It was a great result looking at what lies ahead for us. We are playing after a long time, but you are never out of cricket. We came here a week before, we had a good lead up to the Test match and we got the result that we wanted," Rohit said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pant, The Greatest Comeback Story
Pant, The Greatest Comeback Story
'His mental toughness is in a different league'
'His mental toughness is in a different league'
'I've seen him work so hard for this'
'I've seen him work so hard for this'
No changes to India's winning squad for 2nd Test
No changes to India's winning squad for 2nd Test
Rohit praises Ashwin's 'unbelievable' performance
Rohit praises Ashwin's 'unbelievable' performance
Another 'sabotage' bid? Cylinder found on rail track
Another 'sabotage' bid? Cylinder found on rail track
Test cricket is where I belong the most: Rishabh Pant
Test cricket is where I belong the most: Rishabh Pant

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

PIX: Ashwin shines as dominant India trounce B'desh

PIX: Ashwin shines as dominant India trounce B'desh

Test cricket is where I belong the most: Rishabh Pant

Test cricket is where I belong the most: Rishabh Pant

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances