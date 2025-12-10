HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tickner dismantles West Indies before freak injury

December 10, 2025 12:26 IST

New Zealand

IMAGE: Blair Tickner marked his return to the Test arena with 4/32 before suffering a freak injury when he dived to prevent the ball from crossing the boundary rope in the final session. Photograph: ANI Photo

New Zealand dismissed West Indies for 205 and reached 24 without loss in reply on the opening day of the second Test on Wednesday, but their already ravaged bowling stocks were further depleted by a freak injury at Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Blair Tickner had marked his return to the Test arena with four for 32 in a fine display of impact bowling when he dived to prevent the ball from crossing the boundary rope in the final session, injuring his left shoulder in the effort.

The 32-year-old ended the first day of his fourth Test, and first for nearly three years, in hospital and looking unlikely to play any meaningful further part in the match.

The seamer had earlier teamed up with 30-year-old debutant Michael Rae (3-67) to put the tourists firmly on the ropes and prevent them from building on their great escape in

the drawn series opener in Christchurch last week.

New Zealand chose to put West Indies in to bat after winning the toss and the Caribbean islanders made a decent start with John Campbell and Brandon King putting on 66 for the opening wicket.

Tickner trapped King in front for 33, however, and then sent back Kavem Hodge for a duck in similar fashion to make the first inroads.

Rae, distinctive with a white headband wrapped around his bald head, then got in on the act when he had Campbell caught in the slips for 44 for his first Test wicket.

Shai Hope was the next West Indies batter to get a start and made 48 before a Tickner bouncer had him in all sorts of trouble and he gloved the ball to Kane Williamson in the slips.

 

Skipper Roston Chase made 29 before becoming Tickner's fourth victim and the last seven West Indies wickets tumbled for the addition of only 52 runs.

Devon Conway, who was 16 not out, and Tom Latham, unbeaten on seven, negotiated a few tricky moments as the ball moved around a bit in the nine overs they faced before stumps.

The New Zealand openers will resume on Thursday looking to cut further into the 181-run deficit. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
