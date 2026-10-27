Wellington Fans Treated To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Special

Fifteen-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a spectacular 45-run blitz off just 19 balls, propelling India to a dominant six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the 3rd T20I and securing an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bats en route a belligerent 45 off 19 balls in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a blistering 45 runs off 19 balls in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand.

His explosive innings, alongside Abhishek Sharma, led India to their highest Powerplay total in T20I history (118 for 0 in 6 overs).

India successfully chased down 199 runs in 13.2 overs, winning by 6 wickets.

The victory secured the T20I series for India, leading 3-0 with two matches still to play.

Sooryavanshi's performance cemented his position as an opener, showcasing his aggressive batting style.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again showed that the opener's slot is his for the taking as he bludgeoned 45 off 19 balls in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday. Sooryvanshi, who came into the XI in place of the injured Ishan Kishan in the 2nd match on Saturday, batted at No 3 without much success. But on Tuesday, Sooryavanshi was sent out to open with alongside Abhishek Sharma as India chasing 199 for victory.

Sooryavanshi's Explosive Start

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi attacked from the get go. Photograph: BCCI

It was peak entertainment for the New Zealand spectators as the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi put India into overdrive as he began with smashing Jacob Duffy over mid-on for a four. He continued to pelt the bowler who erred in line and length as fans at Wellington were treated to some brilliant hitting.

Sooryavanshi and Abhishek gave India a fiery start with 26 runs coming in the very first over of the innings. The duo never took their foot off the pedal and raced to 50 in just 2.2 overs.

Record-Breaking Powerplay

IMAGE: Openers Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi helped India race to 118 in the Powerplay. Photograph: BCCI

Sooryavanshi showed the bowlers no mercy and Doug Bracewell was at the receiving end in the 3rd over as he carted him over long-on for a maximum. India's 100 came in just five overs with both openers going hammer and tong. Sooryavanshi then lofted Duffy the first ball over the 6th covers for a four to take the score to 104 -- India's highest total in the Powerplay in a T20 International. They finished the over with 118 for 0 in 6 overs - - the highest total by a full member nation in the Powerplay.

Series Clinched

New Zealand finally managed to stall the bleeding of runs as Sooryavanshi fell to pacer Matthew Fisher in the 8th over. Sooryavanshi's 45 was decorated with 4 fours and as many maximums. He put on a belligerent opening partnership of 133 runs from 43 balls before Abhishek brought up his T20I century off 35 balls. Sooryavanshi's numbers in the last seven innings read: 50(19), 20(9), 81(49), 38(21), 15(9), 4(8), 45(19). He was eventually dismissed for 113 off 38 balls as India with 178/2 in 10 overs, needing another 21 for victory. India eventually reached the target in just 13.2 overs with Naman Dhir bringing up the winning runs with a four as India won the match by 6 wickets to seal the series 3-0 with 2 matches to go.