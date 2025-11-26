HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
We'll rise stronger: Gill positive after crushing loss

We'll rise stronger: Gill positive after crushing loss

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 26, 2025 22:50 IST

'Calm seas don't teach you how to steer, it's the storm that forges steady hands. We'll continue to believe in each other, fight for each other, and move forward - rising stronger.'

Gill

IMAGE: Regular skipper Shubman Gill did not play the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati after suffering neck spasm during the first Test at the Eden Gardens. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Skipper Shubman Gill, who missed the second Test due to a neck injury, struck a defiant tone of unity and resolve after India's 0-2 series loss to South Africa, saying the team would "rise stronger" despite the setback.

The two-Test series ended in humiliation for India as South Africa completed a clean sweep, defeating the hosts by 408 runs in the second Test at Guwahati -- their first series win on Indian soil in 25 years.

South Africa had defeated India in the opening Test in Kolkata by 30 runs.

 

The loss triggered widespread criticism and discussion around the team's performance and leadership with fans booing coach Gautam Gambhir.

"Calm seas don't teach you how to steer, it's the storm that forges steady hands. We'll continue to believe in each other, fight for each other, and move forward - rising stronger," Gill wrote in 'X' on Wednesday.

Gill had retired hurt on four after suffering neck spasm in India's first innings of the Eden Test.

He was subsequently hospitalized and ruled out of the rest of the match.

Gill had travelled to Guwahati but was released on the eve of the Test.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

