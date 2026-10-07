'Welcome back, Bhuvi!': Raina celebrates Bhuvi's India return

Former India batter Suresh Raina has enthusiastically welcomed seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the Indian T20I side after a four-year gap, commending the pacer's unwavering discipline, hard work, and resilience as truly inspiring.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to India’s T20I squad after four years. Photograph: RCB/X

Key Points Suresh Raina celebrated Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the Indian T20I squad after a four-year absence, calling it 'thoroughly deserved'.

Raina highlighted Kumar's discipline, hard work, and resilience as inspiring, noting his journey from Uttar Pradesh to the IPL and back to the national team.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar last played for India in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final and earned his recall due to consistent IPL performances.

The 36-year-old pacer has taken 294 wickets in 229 matches across all formats for India, including seven five-wicket hauls.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to India’s T20I squad after four years has been welcomed by former teammates Kris Srikkanth and Suresh Raina, who believe the experienced pacer has earned his recall through hard work and perseverance.

Raina described the comeback as thoroughly deserved, highlighting Bhuvneshwar’s journey from Uttar Pradesh to the IPL and back to the national team as an inspiring example of perseverance and a reminder that sustained hard work eventually earns its reward.

Bhuvneshwar's Journey Back to National Side

Bhuvneshwar’s India career had been on hold since the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against England in Adelaide. Nearly four years later, the 36-year-old has earned a long-awaited recall to the national side after impressing with a string of consistent performances in the IPL.

Raina's Praise for the Pacer

“Welcome back, Bhuvi! So happy to see one of India’s finest and most skilful bowlers getting his recognition again. The discipline, hard work and resilience he has shown over the years is truly inspiring. From Uttar Pradesh to the IPL, and now back in the Indian T20 side, this comeback is thoroughly deserved. Keep inspiring, @BhuviOfficial. Your journey is a reminder that hard work always finds its way back,” Raina wrote in an X post.

The 36-year-old last represented India in 2022. Kumar has played 229 matches across formats, claiming 294 wickets at an impressive average of 29.50, including seven five-wicket hauls.

Why Srikkanth Thinks Bhuvi Can Shine In New Zealand

"It is a fantastic move as New Zealand presents the ideal conditions for him to make a comeback. He can move it both ways there and dismiss batters. Thank god he is not making a comeback in India or in some other subcontinent conditions. I am happy that the selectors finally decided that Bhuvneshwar needs one more good look in,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

The 36-year-old last represented India in 2022. Kumar has played 229 matches across formats, claiming 294 wickets at an impressive average of 29.50, including seven five-wicket hauls.

Srikkanth also praised India’s decision to include young talents Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav, stressing the importance of giving promising players a clear pathway to the senior team and backing them to develop at the highest level.

"Apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, it's good that India have picked Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav. They should promote such players instead of some random unknown guys," Srikkanth added.