'We Would Love IPL For A Longer Period': Ness Wadia Backs Juhi Chawla's IPL Proposal

'But there should be an extended window also as far as possible. We would love IPL to happen for a longer period.'

IMAGE: The number of IPL matches per season are expected to go up to 94 from the existing 74 in the media rights cycle starting 2028. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ness Wadia supports Juhi Chawla's suggestion for a January start to the IPL season, contingent on calendar availability.

An earlier start could potentially lead to an extended IPL season and mitigate issues with heat and rain in later months.

Any change in the IPL window would require careful consideration of international and domestic cricket schedules, including tournaments like the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Ranji Trophy.

Wadia believes 10 teams are currently optimal for the IPL and is not in favour of increasing the number of teams in the near future.

Despite its significant growth, Wadia views the IPL as still being in its nascent stage with enormous potential for further evolution and expansion.

Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia has endorsed Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Juhi Chawla's idea of starting the IPL in January provided there is scope for a change of schedule.

Chawla wants the IPL to kick off in January instead of the usual March end start.

Wadia said he is all for a change in the IPL window as long as the international and domestic calendar allows it.

Exploring New IPL Window

"It's a good opportunity as long as the window permits. It does get a bit hot also (March-May). And then rain comes in sometimes. But it all depends on the window. And IPL is the leader. So why not lead into that as long as the window can allow," he told PTI.

"And maybe that way we can also have an extended season. But there are a lot of other things which have to be looked at. You know, there's the SMAT (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy), the Ranji trophy, the other trophies as well, domestic cricket per se. We have to take the international calendar (home season for Australia and South Africa) into account also."

"But it's a good idea to look at it in a different window. We've talked about it for many years. And if it happens, great. You know, if not, we continue like this. But there should be an extended window also as far as possible. We would love IPL to happen for a longer period," he said.

The number of games are expected to go up to 94 from the existing 74 in the media rights cycle starting 2028.

'10 teams for the moment is good'

Wadia is not in favour of increasing the number of teams in the near future.

The last time that new teams were added was ahead of the 2022 season when Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans became part of the world's biggest T20 league.

"I think 10 for the moment is good, frankly," said Wadia.

The BCCI mopped up roughly Rs 48,000 crore for the 2023-2027 media rights cycle and the number is likely to go up for the next cycle starting 2028.

IPL has become a behemoth in the cricketing world but Wadia said the growth potential remains enormous.

"BCCI will unlock the best value for media rights, frankly speaking. They are the experts. As I've said before, it's only 18 years old in terms of age."

"So, it's still in evolution, especially when you compare it to other successful leagues across the world. I know everyone says it's 18 years, but I think we've got a fair bit to go and we'll grow a lot."