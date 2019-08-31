We will be happy to have Ashwin at Delhi Capitals: Ganguly

August 31, 2019 21:17 IST

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin has played 28 IPL games for Kings XI Punjab, taking 25 wickets and scoring 146 runs. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain and Delhi Capitals mentor Sourav Ganguly said that their franchise will be happy to have senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in their ranks for the Indian Premier League's 13th season next year, provided Kings XI Punjab releases him.

Ashwin led Kings for a couple of seasons without much success and there has been reports recently that the Preity Zinta co-owned franchise is ready to trade him off.



"We would be more than happy to have Ashwin if Kings XI Punjab is ready to release him," said Ganguly, in New Delhi on Saturday.



Ashwin has played 28 IPL games for Kings XI Punjab, taking 25 wickets and scoring 146 runs.