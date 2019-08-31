News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » We will be happy to have Ashwin at Delhi Capitals: Ganguly

We will be happy to have Ashwin at Delhi Capitals: Ganguly

August 31, 2019 21:17 IST

'We would be more than happy to have Ashwin if Kings XI Punjab is ready to release him.'

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin has played 28 IPL games for Kings XI Punjab, taking 25 wickets and scoring 146 runs. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain and Delhi Capitals mentor Sourav Ganguly said that their franchise will be happy to have senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in their ranks for the Indian Premier League's 13th season next year, provided Kings XI Punjab releases him.

 

Ashwin led Kings for a couple of seasons without much success and there has been reports recently that the Preity Zinta co-owned franchise is ready to trade him off.

"We would be more than happy to have Ashwin if Kings XI Punjab is ready to release him," said Ganguly, in New Delhi on Saturday.

Ashwin has played 28 IPL games for Kings XI Punjab, taking 25 wickets and scoring 146 runs.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Shastri on why India picked Jadeja over Ashwin

Shastri on why India picked Jadeja over Ashwin

Didn't expect Dhoni to be picked for SA T20Is: Ganguly

Didn't expect Dhoni to be picked for SA T20Is: Ganguly

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
       