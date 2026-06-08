'We were too naive' against India: Afghanistan coach

IMAGE: Afghanistan coach Richard Pybus says lack of exposure hurt Afghanistan in Test loss. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Afghanistan coach Richard Pybus admitted his team showed ‘naivety’ and rustiness in the one-off Test against India, which they lost by an innings and 300 runs.

He said the long gaps between Test matches and limited red-ball experience are major reasons for Afghanistan’s struggles in the format.

Pybus suggested he will raise questions with the board about Afghanistan’s commitment to Test cricket and highlighted how many players prioritise white-ball leagues over red-ball cricket.

Afghanistan head coach Richard Pybus conceded that his side's approach in the one-off Test against India was marked by considerable "naivety", attributing the crushing defeat to a lack of exposure and game time at the highest level of the format.

This was Afghanistan's 12th Test in last eight years and the defeat by an innings and 300 runs against India was a humbling experience for the team.

Heavy defeat exposed gaps

Pybus, the journeyman English coach, spoke about the rustiness and how he intends to speak to the Afghanistan cricket's top brass about where Test cricket stands in terms of commitment quotient.

"So, you know, there are some structural questions. I will have some feedback for the board when I go back. But also, it's like, you know, what is our commitment to Test cricket?," a dejected Pybus said at the end of the match.

The lack of Test cricket will keep on hurting Afghanistan if there are such yawning gaps between two red ball games at the international cricket.

Lack of Test exposure blamed

"Having coached a lot of first-class cricket, it's a little bit like coming out of pre-season and then you've got to get into the rhythm of playing long-format cricket," Pybus said.

"So we were rusty, we showed our naivety and there's plenty of work to be done," he was as honest as possible in his admission.

Then came the oft-repeated topic of lack of exposure and a comparison with country's white ball teams.

Structural concerns raised

"You can play as much red-ball cricket at home domestically and, you know, there aren't that many first-class sides and it's not a long fixture list."

Some of Afghanistan's biggest white ball stars including Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Allah Ghazanfar don't play red ball cricket and Pybus, without naming anyone accepted that it is a problem.

"A lot of white-ball stars who are genuine stars in world cricket, they are not playing first-class cricket and that sometimes would not help the younger guys in this way. Every side historically, as it evolves, needs fixtures to play," Pybus was sounding a trifle helpless.

While ACB has barred the players from playing more than two T20 leagues but it is easier said than done when one takes commercial considerations into account.

"The board has given two leagues to every player, so they can go off. They've restricted the amount of leagues that can be played to protect the integrity of the domestic game. I don't think the board's in any situation, which any of the other boards are. There are economic decisions which players are going to make."