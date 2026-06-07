We were superstitious: Manav Suthar's father on missing son's dream India debut

Jagdish Suthar travelled to Mullanpur to watch son Manav’s Test debut for India but returned home early, later crediting his disciplined training and coaching for his success.

IMAGE: Manav Suthar celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan opener Abdul Malik on Day 2 of the one-off Test in Mullanpur on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Retired teacher Jagdish Suthar travelled with his family from Sri Ganganagar to Mullanpur to watch son Manav’s Test debut for India, but returned home before the second day due to nerves and superstition.

Jagdish credited Manav’s success to years of disciplined training under coach Dheeraj Sharma, noting his son’s dedication from a young age and steady rise through structured coaching.

He described Manav as a quiet, focused cricketer inspired by Ravichandran Ashwin, who rarely discusses the game at home despite now representing India at the highest level.

Jagdish Suthar, a retired Physical Education teacher from Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, had travelled all the way to Mullanpur with his family to watch his elder child Manav make his Test debut for India but left for home without watching his son's on-field exploits on second day of the match against Afghanistan on Sunday.

Suthar made a brilliant debut as he had the Afghanistan batters tied in knots with figures of 3 for 21 in 15.5 overs.

"Yes, me, my wife and my daughter Mansi (Manav's younger sister) had come to watch his debut. I can't describe how it felt seeing him get the Test Cap yesterday. However today we had come back home as we were all nervous and a bit superstitious watching him live in action from the stadium," Jagdish said.

A man of few words, Jagdish was very reluctant to take any credit for his son's success on the cricket field which has now culminated into donning the national colours.

Father Credits Hard Work for Manav Suthar’s Rise

"It is completely Manav's hard work and the hours that he has put into practice. He would leave home for training in the morning and return late in the evening. It is his credit and his childhood coach Dheeraj Sharma to whom we are all indebted. Manav learnt all his cricket under him," Suthar senior said.

Asked when did he actually found that his son has talent, the father said that it wasn't like one fine day that he realised it.

"Like every other child, he was also passionate about cricket. He would play with tennis and rubber ball when he was around six to seven years old. Since I was a physical education teacher, I always encouraged my son to play the sport and enjoy. When he was around 10 to 11 years old, I had enrolled him in Dheeraj sir's academy. After that I just told him, "Tujhe jo accha lage, tu kar, mera support humesha tere saath rahega (Whatever you feel like pursuing, do it and I will give you my full support," Jagdish added.

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A Quiet Cricketer Inspired by Ashwin

Asked if he was concerned about his son's studies, he replied in the negative. "Cricket was his focus but he has also completed his graduation," he said.

According to the father, the son is a very reticent and seldom speaks about cricket when he is at home. "When he is at home, we hardly have conversations on cricket. He doesn't speak much. Yes, we know that he is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin and the way he had dominated world cricket during his time."