'We Were All Over the Place': Pratika After India's Loss

Pratika Rawal admits 'not even one department went our way' after India's crushing 185-run defeat to Australia in Hobart, sealing a 0-3 ODI series whitewash.

IMAGE: Pratika Rawal (right) stressed that India would learn from the setback and bounce back stronger. Photograph: ANI Photo

Young India opener Pratika Rawal admitted her side was "all over the place" as they slumped to a humiliating 185-run defeat against Australia in the third and final ODI in Hobart on Sunday.

Key Points Australia posted 409/7, powered by Alyssa Healy’s 158 in her final ODI and Beth Mooney’s unbeaten 106.

India were bowled out for 224 in 45.1 overs, conceding the three-match series 0-3.

India now shift focus to the one-off pink-ball Test in Perth from March 6.

"I think not even one department that we have planned went our way," Pratika, who scored 27, told reporters after the loss.

"Starting from bowling, I think the bowlers did well, but the batters played some extraordinary shots today. We tried to bounce back, but we were all over the place.

"In batting as well, we did have decent starts, but we could not convert them into big totals."

'Rana was batting very well'

Batting at No. 9, Sneh Rana top-scored for India with a 74 ball 44, while Jemimah Rodrigues struck a 29-ball 42.

"I think Rana di played really well. As I said, there were no big totals, there were no big scores, so I think it pretty much sums it up that when you don't have good runs on the board, your team does look like that.

"I think she played well, I mean, she was hitting the ball very well. Even though the wicket was pretty flat, but still I think some of the shots that she played were very well."

The 25-year-old said the team would look to regroup ahead of the one-off Test.

"I think these are good lessons, I mean, this team has to learn. But I think we don't lose hope," she said.

'We have faith in ourselves'

"We as a group have faith in ourselves, and we know that we are going to bounce back much better than this, and we are all ready for the test."

India will seek redemption in the one-off pink-ball Test in Perth from March 6, which could mark Pratika's debut in the format.

"So this is going to be my debut in the Test match, if I play. So I think I'm very excited, Test is one of the best formats this game has to offer," she said.

"So I'm really looking forward to it, and I think our team is going to do much better. So this is my first time in Australia, so I still have to find out when I reach Perth.

"So I think the first few net sessions are going to be very important, definitely we'll have a look at the pitch."