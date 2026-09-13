'We want to dominate all teams': Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma's explosive 82-run knock propelled the Indian cricket team to a dominant seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the opening T20 International, setting a strong tone for the series.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates his half-century against Afghanistan. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Abhishek Sharma scored a match-winning 82 runs, guiding India to a seven-wicket victory in the first T20I against Afghanistan.

India now leads the three-match series 1-0, demonstrating a strong comeback after recent underwhelming performances.

Jasprit Bumrah's early wicket and collective bowling efforts restricted Afghanistan to 156 for eight.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer praised the team's synergy and individual contributions from players like Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh.

Player of the Match Abhishek Sharma asserted on Sunday that a couple of underwhelming series do not define the Indian cricket team, saying the side has a clear approach of playing in a certain manner to get results and dominate the opposition, even if it does not always work.

Sharma played a blistering 82-run knock in the opening T20 International against Afghanistan, chasing a 157-run target look effortless at the Ferozeshah Kotla as India won by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India's performances in their recent white ball series against Ireland and England had been underwhelming, with the team losing the T20I series in Ireland 0-2 before going down in the T20I and ODI series in England.

Sharma's Dominant Performance Sets The Tone

"I still remember two years back, we decided we want to play a certain way and dominate all teams. It worked for a year. But one or two (bad) series won't define our batting. As openers, you want to give a good start as an opener," said Sharma.

Team India's Collective Effort And Key Contributions

India skipper Shreyas Iyer said the win against Afghanistan was a collective effort, while crediting pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for creating the early "momentum" that set the tone for the contest.

Bumrah struck in the very first over, dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a duck, and the breakthrough was swiftly capitalised on by Arshdeep Singh and the spinners as India restricted Afghanistan to 156 for eight.

"Everyone worked in synergy. Bumrah is a great asset, he created momentum for all. Arshdeep (Singh) too. Varun (Chakravarthy) continued that with Axar (Patel). "The shots Abhishek played were flawless, exemplary. (Ishan) Kishan has been in great form. He's very relaxed, calm and knows his game," said Iyer of the keeper-batter who scored a 33-ball 42.

Afghanistan Skipper Reflects On Missed Opportunity

Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran said his team's inability to post a bigger total ultimately cost them the match.

"We batted well in the middle overs but didn't put up a good score. Their (Indian) bowlers and fielders did well, that run out by Kishan (of me) was the turning point I think. They're the best fielding side. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (out for zero) didn't have his day, but he will come back stronger," he hoped.