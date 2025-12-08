HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'We should be proud that Dhoni was born in our country'

'We should be proud that Dhoni was born in our country'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 08, 2025 11:06 IST

x

Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his team celebrate defeating Pakistan to win the inaugural ICC Twenty20 World Cup final in 2007 in South Africa

IMAGE: Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his team celebrate defeating Pakistan to win the inaugural ICC Twenty20 World Cup final in 2007 in South Africa. Photograph: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images/Getty Images from the Rediff archives

Former India opener Murali Vijay hailed legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's irreplaceable legacy, calling him a "natural and very unique" leader whose instinctive decisions, including handing the final over of the 2007 T20 World Cup to Joginder Sharma, helped shape India's cricketing history.

Dhoni, who only plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the IPL 2026 season. Notably, Vijay played eight IPL seasons for CSK, all under Dhoni's captaincy.

 

Speaking on Taruwar Kohli's YouTube channel, Vijay praised Dhoni's power-hitting, mental strength and unmatched impact on the game.

"Dhoni is natural and very unique. Those personalities you cannot replicate. Anybody cannot come and do what he is doing. The way he has dominated and taken the game, he was a very strong person, Vijay said on Taruwar Kohli's YouTube channel.

"The way he launched those sixes, I don't think anyone else got that range as a right hander. He gave that last over to Joginder and we won it. There may not have been logic as Harbhajan had an over as a senior. But it won us the Cup as he did something out of the box. We all should be proud that he was born in our country," the former India opener added.

Murali Vijay began his international career in 2008, replacing Gautam Gambhir in India's XI for the final Test of the 2008-09 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. Over his career, he played 87 matches for India across all formats, including 61 Tests, 17 ODIs, and 9 T20Is. He retired from all formats of international cricket in 2023.

Vijay's last appearance for India came in 2018 against Australia in Perth, while his final first-class and List-A matches for Tamil Nadu were in late 2019. He played his last professional game in the IPL in September 2020.  

Across his 87 international games, Vijay scored 4,490 runs at an average of 34.80, with a strike rate of 48.48, including 12 centuries and 16 fifties. In the IPL, he amassed 2,619 runs in 106 matches at an average of 25.93.

 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Share:

RELATED STORIES

In-Form Australia Head to Adelaide With Selection Dilemma
In-Form Australia Head to Adelaide With Selection Dilemma
Kuldeep's Class on Full Display in Series-Winning Show
Kuldeep's Class on Full Display in Series-Winning Show
Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad elected KSCA president
Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad elected KSCA president
Historic! FC Goa lift Super Cup, book spot in CL 2
Historic! FC Goa lift Super Cup, book spot in CL 2
Key moments of the 2025 Formula One season
Key moments of the 2025 Formula One season

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao arrive all laughs at Mumbai Airport1:11

Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao arrive all laughs at...

Mithila Palkar Stuns in a Stylish New Look0:55

Mithila Palkar Stuns in a Stylish New Look

'Saved because cab got late': Delhi tourists have a narrow escape from Goa nightclub fire0:36

'Saved because cab got late': Delhi tourists have a...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO